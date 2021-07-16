Film Evaluation: Breaking down new commit Kaytron Allen

The Penn State Nittany Lions added to an already talented backfield this week with the addition of four-star tailback Kaytron Allen from IMG Academy in Florida. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound runner joins fellow four-star Nick Singleton in the Class of 2022, and both are top-10 players at their position this year. What skills does Allen bring with him to the Nittany Lions? Why did running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider pair these two in the same class? Let’s try to find out by looking at Allen’s film from this past year.

Strengths:

Thickness: There is thick, and then there’s Kaytron Allen. Allen runs on a pair of tree trunks and is already a collegiate tailback by his physical build. Tacklers bounce off his lower-body and he’s able to churn his feet, even when defenders have a grasp on his legs. Creativity: Allen shows a certain brilliance with not only following his blocks, but knowing how to create the most out of a defenders’ momentum. He can cut in the hole and bounce to another with loose, mobile hips and a bouncy step. The defender either grasps at air or is taken to the ground by his blocker that is able to seize on the change in momentum. Allen’s abilities go beyond just vision and patience. It’s a skill. Polish: Allen knows when to bounce runs, when to cutback and when to lower his head for the final push. He is a good pass protector for a high school running back and he shows acceptable hands as a pass catcher. He’s about as high-floor and college ready as you can ask for. Related: 10 things to know - Penn State lands four-star RB Kaytron Allen

Areas of Development:

Speed: It’s the one glaring weakness in Allen’s game that is apparent as soon as you turn on the film. He lacks the explosive, breakaway movement skills that most teams are looking for in a lead tailback. Yet he’s not slow, so the biggest fear should not be that he can’t hit home runs though. The fear should be that his other skills don’t translate the way that they should. If he’s not efficient as a runner, and struggles when he’s not given highways to run on like he is at IMG, his effectiveness will diminish. Hands: This is nit-picking at an extreme level but Allen’s such a polished prospect that we’ll allow it. He’s more of a basket-catcher out of the backfield than a player that reaches out and snatches the ball in flight. He doesn’t fight the ball though and seems to secure each pass easily. This is a minor detail that he can improve.

Projection: