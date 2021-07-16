10 things to know: Penn State lands 4-star RB Kaytron Allen

Penn State commit Kaytron Allen during his official visit to see the Nittany Lions. Photo courtesy of Kaytron Allen via Twitter.

1. First film impression

You do not need to be a former football player or professional scout to watch Allen's film and realize just how good he is. The first play says it all. Allen has outstanding vision, plenty of speed, and a quick burst once he finds a hole. He can cut on a dime, is fine in pass protection, and has good hands and route running out of the backfield. Check out the 5-foot-11, 215-pound prospect's tape for yourself below:

2. How it started, where it went

Penn State was focused on landing two running backs in this cycle after not signing one in the last class. It set its sights on a number of four-star prospects with hopes of doing so. Allen was one of them, of course. On Sept. 17, 2019, the Lions extended an offer a few months after the Norfolk, Va., native announced he was transferring to IMG Academy. More schools joined the mix from there, as a total of 35 ultimately offered the back, who announced a top-10 of Alabama, Maryland, Tennessee, Penn State, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Texas, and Miami on his birthday, which is Jan. 8, 2021. It goes without saying that position coach Ja'Juan Seider was the lead recruiter for the Lions from day one, but this was a staff-wide effort as it is with every eventual Penn State commit.

3. Path to the decision

Penn State kicked off its first official visit weekend by hosting Allen (among others) in early June. At the time, it didn't seem like he was a lock to end up with the Lions, but it was also clear that the visit went very well. Throughout the rest of the month, the senior-to-be saw Florida, Georgia, and Michigan State on all-expenses-paid trips, but in hindsight, it may have been incredibly telling that the only school he shared a Twitter photo from was Penn State (though others received some love on Instagram). By Friday, Florida State was also listed as a finalist, but in the days leading up to decision day, it became clear that Seider had put the Lions out front as other targets committed elsewhere, which signaled that Allen was eventually going to be on board with PSU.

4. Allen and Singleton make a terrific pair

Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton made major recruiting waves when he selected the Lions earlier this month, and he and Allen give the Lions two of the nation's top six running backs according to Rivals. Both are top-125 players in the nation regardless of position. They make a tremendous pair, as it is not hard to imagine either or both seeing time during their first year on campus. Each has his own strengths, but collectively, they are budding stars with the frame, speed, and skills to do everything asked of them at the FBS level. Rivals analyst Adam Gorney gave his thoughts on the pair. "As for Allen and Singleton in the same backfield, it's going to be very interesting," Gorney said. "Where Allen can live between the tackles and gain big yards that way, Singleton has the speed to get outside and race down the sidelines. In his high school's offense there are some option looks which could be implemented for Singleton, who has tremendous balance and is very tough to bring down. He's always falling forward, doesn't dance too much to escape the tackle and he provides a very nice counter-punch to Allen, who will do most of his work between the tackles." It goes without saying, but the Lions are done in the backfield in this class with these guys in the fold.

5. Seider does it again

Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider has plenty of reasons to smile these days. Blue-White Illustrated photo

Seider receives a lot of attention for his ace recruiting efforts, and that sometimes overshadows the fact that he's perhaps an even better developer of the top-flight talent he brings in. It's notable, too, that he's plucked another Sunshine State prospect away from the in-state schools down there. Franklin has mostly hit but also had a few misses when it comes to assistant coach hires since 2014, but getting Seider away from the Florida Gators and to his staff a few years ago ranks as one of the best decisions made during his tenure.

6. Statcast

High school football players are noticed by IMG Academy for all sorts of reasons. Allen's was production. The running back averaged 133 yards and almost two touchdowns a game as a freshman at Norview High while racking up a ridiculous 8.2 yards per carry. His move to better competition didn't slow him down either, as MaxPreps tracked him with 1,097 yards as a sophomore in addition to 15 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per carry, and 109.7 yards per contest. Then, during a shortened junior season, the four-star had 515 yards over seven games and 7.6 yards a tote to go with nine touchdowns. All told, Allen enters his junior season with 3,077 career rushing yards on 382 carries and 46 total touchdowns.

7. He said it

Before even stepping foot on campus, Allen made clear to Blue-White Illustrated that he already had a very strong relationship with the Lions coaching staff. Their bond only grew during his 48 hours in State College. “Me and Coach Seider have a great relationship,” Allen said in early June. “We’ve been talking since day one and he’s always been consistent with me. Also, they’re RBU, so I feel like I got to check it out. "Coach Seider is a great person and I like the way he teaches his running backs and the way they use their running backs. That all stands out to me.”

8. Class of 2022 timeline

Penn State quarterback commit Drew Allar worked out at the Elite 11 earlier thiss month.

9. Position breakdown

Here are Penn State's 2022 commits by position: 2 — Quarterback 2 — Running Back 3 — Wide Receiver 1 — Tight End 3 — Offensive Line 4 — Defensive Line 1 — Linebacker 1 — Defensive Back 1 — Athlete 1 — Kicker

10. Where the class is from