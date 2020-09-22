What can fans expect from Penn State's quarterbacks this season?

In June and July, we took a deep dive into Penn State's roster ahead of the start of preseason practices set for Aug. 7, running through every position group in anticipation of the 2020 season.

That, of course, was not meant to be.

With the Big Ten first releasing a 10-game, conference-only schedule on Aug. 6, then choosing to cancel the entirety of the season altogether on Aug. 11, the projections and insider perspectives on the Nittany Lions appeared to have been a wasted exercise. All-American linebacker Micah Parsons had already announced his opting out of the season, and more were certain to follow with a best-case scenario of January or November envisioned for any type of Big Ten season.

That, of course, was also thankfully not meant to be.

Reversing their decision with an announcement last Wednesday, the Big Ten's Council of Chancellors and Presidents decided to put on a season after all this fall, setting Oct. 24 as the opening weekend with a nine-game schedule running straight through to a "Championship Week" finish the weekend of Dec. 19.

With that in mind, and with some updated perspectives and information at our disposal, now seems like as good of a time as any to revisit our series with an updated, position-by-position breakdown of the Nittany Lions as they continue to practice ahead of a Sept. 30 start to "preseason camp" and, notably, their first full pad practices since leading into the Cotton Bowl last December.

We'll start today with the point man of Penn State's offense, signal-caller Sean Clifford, and his backups at the quarterback position.