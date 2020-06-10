News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-10 10:41:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-Forward: An Early Look at Penn State's Defensive Tackles

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

What can fans expect from Penn State's defensive tackles this season?

We continue our off-season look at the Nittany Lions in the defensive line room today, focusing on the defensive tackle spots, collecting comments and impressions provided by contacts about what to watch for next year.

Fast-Forward: Safeties

Fast-Forward: Cornerbacks

Fast-Forward: Linebackers

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}