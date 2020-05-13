{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 09:52:33 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Fast Forward: An Early Look at Penn State's Safeties
Nate Bauer
•
BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news