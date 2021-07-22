Dani Dennis-Sutton's passion, relentlessness stand out, HS coach says

The five-star defensive end, who stands 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and is Rivals' top player at his position, is the latest player in that category. He selected the Lions over Georgia and Alabama on Thursday evening, and it didn't take Sule long to realize that the defender would one day have these kinds of options.

Dani Dennis-Sutton is the latest example at a program that has produced a lot of four- and five-stars, many of whom have signed with Penn State in recent years.

"Freshman year, you could see the potential," Sule said. "He had amazing size. What we didn't know was how relentless and how passionate about the game he would become, and we saw that throughout the course of his freshman year.

"He was a kid who was big and strong, but didn't have the technique, but you could see his preparation day in and day out. Over the course of season, it really came together, and that's why by the, I would say, probably by the middle of season you're like, 'wow this guy has a chance.'"

The chances to play in the Power 5 would soon follow, as would Dennis-Sutton's rise up the recruiting rankings board. In the first Rivals250 for the Class of 2022, Dennis-Sutton started out at No. 17 overall, and now sits at No. 11, which makes him the Nittany Lions' highest-rated commitment since Micah Parsons signed at No. 6 in the Class of 2018.

Like Parsons, who is now a Dallas Cowboy, anyone who watched Dennis-Sutton progress through the years knew special things were on the horizon. That goes for those who trained and coached him at the prep level, opponents, and college coaches, which is one of many reasons why Penn State made him such a priority in this cycle.

"He's just a natural leader on the field," Sule said. "In the weight room, he's always working out, always pushing his body to the limits.

"He does that naturally. It's organic. It's not something that the coaches are trying to force on him. He's just a natural leader."