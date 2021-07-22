Dennis-Sutton on Penn State commitment: 'It really comes down to trust'

Penn State football picked up its biggest commitment since 2018 Thursday with the addition of five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. A 6-foot-5, 253-pound edge rusher from McDonogh School in Baltimore, Dennis-Sutton has been the staff’s top overall target in the class for almost two years now, earning an offer from the Nittany Lions back in May 2019. Five months later, in October, he attended Penn State's White Out win over Michigan, and it ultimately ended up being the only unofficial visit he took, as all in-person recruiting was put on hold the following spring. By the time the NCAA opened everything up in June, Dennis-Sutton was basically down to three schools, as the Nittany Lions wound up beating out SEC powers Alabama and Georgia. 10 Things to Know: Five-star Dani Dennis-Sutton commits to Penn State

“It really just came down to relationships. I feel like I have a great relationship with all of their coaches,” Dennis-Sutton said. “Also, they produce players. They’ve done a great job getting the most out of guys. I just trust their process and I like the way they go about it. It really comes down to trust.” This recruitment was truly a team effort, especially over the past two months. Head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry were both heavily involved, while defensive line coach John Scott Jr. was technically his lead recruiter. But even beyond those three, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has become the primary recruiter for the school, while National Recruiting Director Kenny Sanders actually graduated from McDonogh in 2000. In fact, one could argue that Sanders played as big of a role as anyone. Graduate assistant Deion Barnes also had a big hand in this commitment. “All of their coaches had a major impact,” Dennis-Sutton said. “From John Scott and Coach Franklin down to Kenny Sanders and Deion Barnes, everyone just showed that they were committed to me and want to help me reach my potential. They all showed a lot of love.” In regards to Scott specifically, who will oversee Dennis-Sutton’s development over the next few years, he said he feels confident that Scott will help him reach his potential in the years ahead. His current ranking of No. 11 overall in the nation suggests that Scott should have plenty to work with. “Coach Scott has already shown me that he can get the best out of guys," Dennis-Sutton said. “He’s really only had one guy so far that is on that [NFL] level, and that was Jayson Oweh, who got drafted really high. I think that’s impressive. But also, before he got here, he produced some guys [at South Carolina]. I feel like his track record is impressive.”