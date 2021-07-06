Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 RB Nick Singleton commits to Penn State

The state of Pennsylvania has produced some really good running backs in recent years and Nick Singleton is one of the better ones. The Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior star did a good job taking some visits before the pandemic shut everything down but he did take a pair of self-guided visits to Penn State during the dead period. Once June hit and recruiting visits were allowed, Singleton took official visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin. After taking a close look at all of his contenders, Singleton opted to stay close to home for college and play for Penn State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Obviously it's a good school and I've been talking to them since my sophomore year," Singleton said. "The coaching staff there is just really amazing. Coach Franklin and coach Seider are amazing. The program is amazing too and the running back they produce down there are really good. It was easy choice and it's close to home too. "The coaches all tell I'm the 'Hometown Hero' and stuff like that," he said. "It's close my family so they can come up for games. My friends and coaches from high school too. It was a good choice."

WHAT THE NITTANY LIONS ARE GETTING

Singleton is a tough downhill runner with really good vision and surprising quickness and burst for a player his size. Defenders have a hard time getting a good hit on him because he does a good job staying square to the line of scrimmage. Singleton does his best work going north and south but has good enough speed to get to the outside. He posted a 10.8 100-meter time this spring so he has the speed to outrun front seven defenders to the edge. Singleton does a good job making players miss at the second and third levels because he can run over them but he also has some good moves in the open field. It will be interesting to see how his body develops once he gets to Penn State. He has a lot of physical similarities to Saquon Barkely when he was a recruit but he's posted better track times than Barkley did in high school. Everybody remembers how much he developed once he got to Happy Valley and Singleton is hoping to follow that same track.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR PENN STATE