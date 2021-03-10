Penn State football is gearing up for its first spring practices since April 2019 when it returns to action Monday for the first of 15 sessions. BWI Staff is tackling the big issues with a series of roundtable discussions.

First up: If Penn State had a “must accomplish” list for spring practice, what would you put at the top?

Ryan Snyder - Recruiting Analyst

The linebackers have to improve tackling and pass coverage. For those of you that chatted with me regularly in the fall, you should know by now that I had serious concerns about Penn State’s linebacker corps last season. I felt like a broken record at times, talking about it every Sunday and Monday. If you need a reminder, only one of Penn State’s four main contributors in 2020, Ellis Brooks, ranked in the top half of the Big Ten according to Pro Football Focus. Compare that to 2019, when Micah Parsons graded out as the top overall linebacker in the conference, Jan Johnson was fourth (out of 61 who played 100 snaps or more) and Cam Brown ranked 18th. Those ratings are much closer to what PSU fans have come to expect. So what went wrong last year? Tackling is a good place to start, with the three starters combining to miss 22 tackles in nine games. When you average it out for the amount of games played at other schools (2020 was such a weird season), the Nittany Lions still ranked near the bottom of the conference, with Northwestern, Rutgers and Michigan State only ranking worse. Pass defense was also a major issue, as PSU’s linebackers really struggled in the intermediate passing game, especially with routes across the middle. Out of 53 linebackers who played 100 snaps or more, Ellis Brooks ranked 32nd in pass defense, Brandon Smith 38th and Jesse Luketa 52nd. Indiana and Purdue were the only schools whose starters fared worse. The linebackers showed signs of life late in the season - Jesse Luketa’s overall grade for 2020 was 56.8, but he scored a respectable 75.1 in the final four games - but those wins weren’t against the caliber of opponents that PSU fans compare this program to. It was good to finish strong, but until Penn State faces Wisconsin on Sept. 4, a lot of questions remain about this unit. Moving Brandon Smith and Jesse Luketa should help. Getting Curtis Jacobs more comfortable is good, too, but as a whole, this unit has to play in space better. If they can improve their tackling and pass coverage, it’ll go a long way in shoring up Penn State’s defense.

David Eckert — BWI Staff

Figuring out the quarterback position has to be at the top of Penn State’s must-solve list. In saying that, I don't really mean to suggest that the Nittany Lions need to figure out their starter. There have been no real public implications that it will be anyone other than Sean Clifford, although maybe I suppose it’s within the realm of possibility that’s not the case. But for now, let’s assume it is. What I really mean is that Penn State needs to figure out what it trusts Clifford to do. We saw two different offenses from the Nittany Lions last season. At the beginning, they tried to do something resembling what they had done for the previous handful of seasons under James Franklin. They used some tempo, they took some shots, they had a vision beyond just the next first down marker. It sounds great, but it definitely wasn’t in practice. Clifford — and Will Levis, too, when he was called upon — turned the ball over way too much for that to work, and so the Nittany Lions improvised, effectively taking the air out of the game from the first snap by running the ball to grind out wins by leaning on their defense. Mike Yurcich’s resume and James Franklin’s repeated comments about bringing the offense back to where it was before last season would indicate they prefer to play how Penn State tried to play at the beginning of the season. Surely, though, Clifford’s reliability and ability to avoid turning the ball over will inform how Penn State’s staff shapes their new attack. Essentially, they must answer the following question: Was last season the norm or was it a speed bump? Nobody outside the program can truly know. Really, it’s likely that even they won’t know until they take the field for the first time in 2021 against Auburn. But they have to make some sort of call as they work out their new playbook for 2021, and spring practice is a crucial first step toward doing so.

Nate Bauer - Website Editor