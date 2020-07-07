Blue White Illustrated is thrilled to present its 2020 Penn State Football Preview magazine, featuring 112 pages of the most in-depth features, news and coverage of the Nittany Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season! It's our biggest preseason issue ever and it's mailing next month to our print subscribers and preorders. It will also be on newsstands throughout Pennsylvania. Don't miss your chance to grab a copy, shipped directly to you upon its release for only $10.50.

What else is in our preseason preview magazine this year?

Phil's Corner - BWI publisher Phil Grosz kicks off yet another year in his decades-long coverage of the Penn State football program with a detailed look at Penn State's returning defense and its ability to lead the program to a successful 2020 campaign, even in the face of a wide variety of changes coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Coach Interviews - BWI editor Nate Bauer sat down for a virtual interview with Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin as he gets set to embark on his seventh season at the helm, as well as his three coordinators on offense, defense and special teams. Don't miss the full Q&As running with Franklin, new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, defensive coordinator Brent Pry and special teams coordinator Joe Lorig.

Player Features - Like our exclusive one-on-one interviews with Penn State's coaching staff, these are the stories you won't see anywhere else this summer. We sat down with the biggest names and faces that will determine the Nittany Lions' fate as a program this season, including starting quarterback Sean Clifford, and backups Will Levis and Ta'Quan Roberson, wideouts Jahan Dotson and Daniel George, running backs Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, defensive end Shaka Toney, defensive back Jaquan Brisker, and our cover men, junior linebacker Micah Parsons and junior tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Position-By-Position Analysis - BWI publisher Phil Grosz takes on each of Penn State's positions across the field as we break down the entirety of the Nittany Lions' depth chart. From quarterback through special teams, we've got it all covered.

2020 Opponent Previews - BWI editor Matt Herb tackled each of Penn State's 12 opponents in the upcoming season. What will the Nittany Lions have to overcome in order to produce the dream season they're hoping for? Kicking off with Kent State and working all the way through the regular season finale against Rutgers, each of Penn State's upcoming foes are broken down here!

These stories, along with our 2019-20 Penn State Year in Review, plus all of our usual fare including comprehensive recruiting coverage, men's basketball, a monthly historical retrospective, columns from each of our staff of writers and more are all included in our 2020 Penn State Football Preview edition.

