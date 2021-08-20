Andre Roye puts Penn State in top-4; will the Lions land him?: Analysis

Penn State's Class of 2022 is nearly full, but the Nittany Lions still have a couple of spots left for priority targets. One of them put the program in his group of finalists on Thursday night. Baltimore, Md., three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye has always liked head coach James Franklin's program, and vice versa, but it isn't the only school he has a good relationship with. How will the 6-foot-8, 320-pound prospect's recruitment end? Let's break it down.

Recruit Andre Roye has a final four of Penn State football, Rutgers, Maryland, and N.C. State. BWI photo

Who are the finalists?

Roye's final four is Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, and N.C. State. How did it reach this point? The senior once had a top-six of Arizona State, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, and Rutgers, but he eventually nixed it and later told BWI that, while it was not an official top-five, Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State, and Boston College were standing out in addition to N.C. State. Now, the Eagles are out of the picture, but the rest remain.

When is Roye deciding?

The announcement date is set for Sept. 22.

Where does Penn State stand numbers-wise?

The Lions are almost out of space, and it's not totally clear that another offensive lineman is what they need to close this class out. That said, it's also a possibility that Roye is a player the program feels it can't pass on if he wants to commit, and so that is the situation Franklin and co., find themselves in. It's time for tough decisions to be made. As for the current class makeup, it includes just two offensive linemen at the moment: Four-star Drew Shelton and three-star Maleek McNeil. Both project as future tackles.

What about the other teams?

We won't pretend to know the numbers games being played at other schools, but we can at least look at the facts as they stand today. Maryland currently has just 12 commitments, and only one is an offensive lineman, so there certainly appears to be room there to add Roye. Rutgers, meanwhile, has 15 Class of 2022 pledges, and six are offensive linemen. Do the Scarlet Knights want a seventh? We'll see, but that feels like a lot of capital spent on one position. That said, Greg Schiano surely has a lot of overhaul work to do, so it's not totally out of the question. Finally, N.C. State is in a similar position as the Terps: It has 11 commitments and only one is an offensive lineman.

What Roye has said

A May interview with BWI offers plenty of insight. On Penn State: “I always liked Penn State. Ever since I was a kid, their uniforms and stuff like that stood out. I remember when I was first getting offers and stuff, their one coach, Coach [Tyler] Bowen, who’s in the NFL now, he was real excited about me and we just bonded pretty early on. I was more excited to see him at the time, but their excitement always kind of stood out to me. They don’t just talk about football with you. They do a good job getting to know you. Their coaches have kept that going since Coach Bowen left.” On Maryland: “Maryland is the hometown school. They talk to me a lot, too. They’re another school that I talk with a ton. Maryland is home. Like they say, there’s no place like home and I would love to support my hometown team. I feel like they’re a solid option for me and I could really help them early on.”

On Rutgers: “Rutgers is recruiting me real hard. I talk to their coaches everyday. I’ll miss a call and we’ll find time later on. They’re just cool dudes. We’ve done some good Zoom meetings with them. I just feel comfortable with them.” On N.C. State: “With N.C. State, Coach Joker [Phillips] left Maryland and went there, so we have a good bond. He introduced me to their staff and they really went over my film and stuff. Ever since then, it’s been good with them. I think if I go there, I have the chance to play early.”

What BWI expert Ryan Snyder has said

BWI recruiting expert Ryan Snyder addressed Roye's recruitment in a mailbag earlier this month, writing: "Right now it feels 50/50 to me. From what I've gathered, Maryland is Penn State's top competitor here, although I still don't want to rule out Rutgers. Greg Schiano and his staff have recruited well, but I get the impression that Andre Roye is trending towards the Lions and Terps. "With Roye not expected to decide until Sept. 22 though, there's a lot that has to play out still. He's also difficult to read. Roye doesn't really open up to many people, and that's not just the media. Even sources at the schools recruiting him have mentioned to myself and colleagues that he keeps his thoughts to himself. "I will say that following the Lasch Bash, I was led to believe that his parents like the idea of him coming to Penn State. I'm not sure if they prefer PSU over Maryland, but I don't get the impression that this will be a situation where his family tries to steer him one way or the other. From what I understand, this will truly be Andre's decision."

What FutureCast says

As of Friday, no picks have been logged by Rivals' experts or site publishers/reporters.

So, where will Roye end up?