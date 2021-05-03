St. Frances offensive lineman Andre Roye was the top offensive lineman during Saturday’s Under Armour Camp in Baltimore.

Earlier this year, the 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle prospect announced a top six that consisted of Arizona State, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt and Rutgers, but now a few of those schools appear to have fallen off.

“About a month ago I deleted my top six,” Roye said. “For me, it’s pretty much the same schools in there, but instead of six, it’s really down to four or five. My recruitment is still 100 percent open, but I would say the top schools recruiting me the hardest are Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State and Boston College. Also, N.C. State is a new one. They’re coming into the mix more, too.”

