After breakout season, Jahan Dotson has his sights set even higher in 2021

When you’re a draft-worthy underclassman and you’re getting set to make one of the most consequential decisions of your life, you tend to get advice. You tend to get a lot of advice. Jahan Dotson was no exception. Dotson had been thinking for a few weeks about whether to forgo his senior season at Penn State to enter the NFL Draft. As December turned to January, the urgency steadily increased, and so did the outside speculation about what he was going to do in the wake of a dazzling junior season. There were many factors to consider, opinions to sift through. But Dotson was fortunate. As he was weighing the various recommendations, suggestions, admonitions and hot takes, he received a piece of advice that snapped everything into focus. It came from K.J. Hamler, the former Nittany Lion wideout who had left early in 2020 and was later drafted by the Denver Broncos. “Listen to your mom,” Hamler told him. “Your mom knows best.”

It made sense that Hamler would emphasize the maternal connection. His mother writes songs about him and posts performance videos on Twitter. The Hamlers are famously tight-knit. The Dotsons are tight-knit, too, if not quite as famous, and K.J.’s words clarified everything for his former teammate. “I really thought about that,” Dotson said. “When has my mom ever steered me in the wrong direction? When has she been wrong about anything?” Robin Dotson’s advice to her son had been to think about every aspect of his decision, not just the prospect of an NFL payday. She told him to think about his education and about what would make him happiest. Would he be happier out in the real world or would he rather spend one more year playing college football, working toward his degree and being with his friends? After looking at it that way, Dotson’s decision became a lot easier: He was going to put the NFL on hold and return for one more year at Penn State.

The next part is going to be more difficult. With his final season approaching, Dotson is faced with the challenge of building on a junior campaign in which everything came together spectacularly. He caught 52 passes for a Big Ten-best 884 yards and scored eight receiving touchdowns. In addition, he averaged 24.6 yards on eight punt returns, including an 81-yard return that produced a game-changing TD against Michigan State. His punt-return average set a Penn State single-season record. So, how do you top that? To Dotson, you start by embracing the expectations that your junior season inspired rather than flinching from them or pretending they don’t exist. In keeping with that approach, he is quite open about his goals this year: Dotson is hoping to put together one of the greatest seasons in Penn State football history. That’s not an exaggeration. If anything, it might be the opposite. It might actually undersell the scope of his ambitions. Dotson said he writes the words “be legendary” on notebooks as a motivational tactic. He’s been in touch this off-season with Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin, hoping to pick up any pointers he can from a pair of Penn Staters who have gone on to achieve NFL stardom. The idea, he said, is to put himself in the kind of position where he’s “being talked about with the greats who have played college football, the Saquon Barkleys of the world, the Reggie Bushes, the Tavon Austins, those guys, just being in that conversation, having a season that people will be talking about 20 years down the road.” Dotson’s willingness to talk openly about his sky-high ambitions might seem at odds with what his position coach, Taylor Stubblefield, has described as a quiet disposition. But as Stubblefield has also noted, “He has that slow-burning fire inside him.” The Nittany Lions are hoping that some of Dotson’s self-assurance rubs off on a receiver corps that will be looking for contributions from a number of freshman-eligible players, such as Jaden Dottin and Malick Meiga. Dotson’s competitive fire “might not be that big blaze that you might want when you’re looking for a dynamic leader,” Stubblefield said. “But Jahan does some things extremely well. Leadership does not have to come from somebody who has the loudest voice. It has to be somebody who has influence over others. “What Jahan has been able to do, really for the past few months and part of last year, is take guys to the side and talk to them in their ear a little bit closer than maybe somebody would do with a loud voice. “And typically, Jahan is somebody who does things the right way. He’s learning, and he’s becoming much better at doing the extra things, doing the things that are not just required – going in and getting more JUGS work, going in and getting more route work, getting the quarterbacks together, getting the other receivers together so that we can do some route work. He’s doing that on his own. So I’m excited to see his growth. I’m proud of him, and he’s going to continue to be a better leader as he gets older.”