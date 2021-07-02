Get The 2021 Penn State Football Preview Magazine!

Blue White Illustrated’s 116-page magazine is a comprehensive guide to the Nittany Lions’ upcoming season, packed with exclusive interviews, features, opinions and analysis. This year’s season preview includes:

• One-on-one interviews with head coach James Franklin and coordinators Mike Yurcich, Brent Pry and Joe Lorig

• Feature stories on key players, such as quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, running back Keyvone Lee, safety Jaquan Brisker and more

• A profile of former Nittany Lion All-America linebacker Brandon Short. Now a university trustee, Short has been an outspoken advocate of efforts to upgrade Penn State’s football facilities

• Staff predictions, columns and position-by-position breakdowns of what to expect this fall with commentary from BWI publisher Phil Grosz

• A recap of Penn State’s early-summer recruiting efforts and a look ahead at the team’s remaining needs as it works to complete the Class of 2022