If Penn State’s 4-5 record last season proved anything, it’s the devastating effect that turnovers can have on an otherwise solid performance. The Nittany Lions finished second in the Big Ten in total offense and third in scoring but saw much of their good work undone by a string of interceptions and fumbles. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is eager to see the Lions improve in that department. Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon at an introductory news conference conducted via Zoom, the veteran offensive coach outlined his three highest priorities. One is to generate explosive plays, another is to make the most of every red zone opportunity, and the third is one that will resonate with everyone who watched Penn State last season: prioritize ball security. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

New Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich stressed explosive plays, red zone success and ball security as the keys to strong offense.

Said Yurcich, “If we can give [our defense] a long field every time, never give them a short field, take care of the football, whether we’re kicking a field goal or punting, if we just take care of that football, that’s a big part of what we’ll do from a philosophy and emphasis standpoint – ball security.” The turnover problems surfaced early last season. In their opener at Indiana, the Nittany Lions took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Hoosiers rebounded thanks in large part to a pair of first-half interceptions that gave them possession at Penn State’s 38- and 4-yard lines. Indiana went on to take a 17-7 halftime lead and won in overtime, 36-35. Against Iowa later in the year, a PSU comeback was scuttled by two late interceptions, and the Maryland and Nebraska games turned on strip-sacks that produced defensive touchdowns for the opposition. Penn State finished its nine-game 2020 season with nine interceptions and eight fumbles lost. The Lions’ 17 giveaways put them in a tie for 103rd in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Only 19 teams in the country had more. By contrast, the offense that Yurcich oversaw last season at Texas had only nine turnovers in 10 games – four fumbles and five interceptions – and finished 24th in the country in giveaways.