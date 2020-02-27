“I don't think it's tough because if I didn't have formal interviews, I'd be having informal interviews. So it's like one way or the other,” Gross-Matos said. “But I mean, it's cool to get a chance to go upstairs and talk with GMs and head coaches and stuff like that. People you see on TV and you saw as little kids dreaming about and finally getting to shake their hands and introduce yourself has been exciting.”

He had yet to meet with the New York Giants or former Nittany Lion defensive line coach Sean Spencer but had done formal interviews with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, among others. With another 12 still to go before his on-field workouts Saturday, the high-round prospect explained how the experience has gone thus far.

As of Thursday morning, Yetur Gross-Matos had been through 10 formal interviews with NFL teams at the combine in Indianapolis.

The person Gross-Matos intends to introduce is one with aspirations to inspire confidence, earn a high draft selection, and ultimately make an impact with an NFL franchise.

Having appeared on the interior of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line on obvious third-and-long passing situations at times this season, Gross-Matos insisted that he’d be willing to do whatever is asked of him at the next level. “So wherever he wants me to line up is where I'm going to line up,” Gross-Matos said. “He's gonna get the most out of me in that position.”

For Gross-Matos, it’s simply a matter of taking the next steps toward realizing that opportunity.

Assessed as a possible first or second-round draft choice in Las Vegas in April, the former first-team All-Big Ten selection checked in on Wednesday at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds, with a hand measurement of 9 6/8 inches, a 34 7/8-inch arm length, and a wingspan of 82 2/8 inches.

With those physical attributes, Gross-Matos also insisted it is his makeup that has everything to do with the type of player that he has become and hopes to continue to be.

“Who I am as a person, a high-character guy,” he said. “To be honest with you, my work ethic speaks for itself and, you know, I want to bring the same thing to those kinds of programs.

“I’m kind of wild at times. I play like I really want to get to the ball. If you ask my coaches or anything like that, I've been an effort guy all my life so that's how I describe my game.”

Discussing his game with a national media at the NFL Combine that works to provide comparisons to current or former professional players, Gross-Matos rejected the notion outright.

Determined to carve out an identity for himself not tied to that of anyone else, the coming days, weeks and months through the draft assessment process will provide that opportunity for Gross-Matos to prove it.

“I've been a compared to a lot of people but I don't really compare myself to anybody else,” Gross-Matos said. “Coach Spencer in college used to always tell me my work ethic was something of its own, and that's kind of how it has been.”