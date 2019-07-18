Conference media members selected Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos as one of 10 players named in Thursday’s Big Ten football preseason honors.

As a sophomore last season, Gross-Matos earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media and third-team honors from conference coaches after compiling 20 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. In the process, Gross-Matos also was given the Reid-Robinson Award as the program’s best defensive lineman last season.

Divided by the East and West divisions, five players each, the Big Ten’s preseason honorees also include Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young, as well as Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes on the East Division. Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore were honored from the West Division.



