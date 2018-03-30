Thursday night, the Nittany Lions’ season ended at Madison Square Garden, winners of an 82-66 thrashing of Utah in the final of the National Invitation Tournament.

“The beginning of every season,” said Reaves, “coach brings us all together and he always just tells us that we need to do whatever it takes to be our best by the end of the season.”

In his third year in the program, Reaves has heard the same preseason message delivered by Patrick Chambers three times. Regardless of talent, experience or depth, the Nittany Lion head coach sets an unquantifiable goal more important than wins and losses or a postseason appearance.

It completed a run of eight total postseason games between the Big Ten Tournament and the NIT. In those games, the Nittany Lions won seven times, topping Northwestern, Ohio State, Temple, Notre Dame, Marquette, Mississippi State and ultimately, the Utes.



Six times in that span, Penn State held its opponents to fewer than 70 points. In the final four games to close out the NIT title, the Nittany Lions averaged a margin of victory of 11.5 points. And, maybe most impressively, Penn State proved its dominance by producing leads of 14, 14, 27, and 20 points, respectively, in each of its final four games of the year.

At the season’s end, then, the Lions had a first-team All-Big Ten point guard in Tony Carr, an NIT most outstanding player in Lamar Stevens, the new conference record-holder for 3-pointers made in a single season in Shep Garner (119), and a bevy of contributors reaching new heights in personal achievement. An overall record of 26-13, good for the second-most wins in program history, the Nittany Lions were inarguably the best team they could be.

“You guys hated hearing me say that,” Chambers told reporters in the bowels of MSG late Thursday night. “I felt every year that we were the best team we could be under the circumstances that we were in. If we kept playing, I think we'd keep winning. It's a shame that the season is over.”

This, of course, without the services of big man Mike Watkins for any of the final nine games of the year.

The team’s third-leading scorer at 12.1 points per game and it’s leading rebounder with an average of 8.9 boards per outing, Watkins’ absence didn’t derail the trajectory the Nittany Lions were determined to maintain.

Admittedly at a loss for words in the locker room, having just climbed a ladder to cut down his piece of the net at the Garden just minutes earlier, Reaves did his best to put the achievement, sans Watkins, into context.

“The fact that we did this all without one of our best defenders and one of our most efficient players, I feel like we really achieved what we set out to do. We didn't have Mike Watkins and we were able to win an NIT championship,” said Reaves. “It just shows us how much grit that this team has. Everybody is able to step up and do whatever they need to do. It's just an amazing feeling, the sacrifices everybody has been through in this program.”

Acknowledging his conflicted feelings in the postgame, at once excited by the win but also sad to have run out of opportunities to play with this specific collection of experience and talent, Reaves will return for his senior season next fall.

And with it, he’ll be ready to work alongside his teammates reach a goal to which Chambers will inevitably return.

“It's going to be a different group, but we're going to use it as a springboard,” said Reaves. “The people that are coming back, we're just going to use that to our advantage. We know what we can do, we know how to do it and we're having the majority of our team come back and that's scary, honestly. Having Mike come back and adding some pieces, I feel like the sky is the limit for us.”