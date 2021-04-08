After a few down years in and around Philadelphia, Penn State is on course for a solid rebound in 2022. So far, James Franklin and his staff have already earned one commitment from athlete Ken Talley, who plays at Northeast High School, as well as offensive lineman Drew Shelton, who grew up outside the city in Downingtown.

At powerhouse Imhotep Charter, Nittany Lion fans have already become familiar with defensive end Enai White, but his teammate, Keon Wylie, is another player that fans should start paying attention to more. Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Wylie has transformed his frame over the past year-and-a-half, gaining over 40 pounds since his last true high school season in 2019. Although he had already earned an offer from the Nittany Lions, which came in April 2020, his progress over the past year has only intrigued PSU even more.

“Coach [Deion] Barnes and Coach Kenny [Sanders] are my main guys. We talk every couple days,” Wylie said. “With Deion, one thing I really like is that he’s always trying to give me tips and help me get better, and I don’t even go to their school or anything like that. That’s what’s up. It’s not like I’m committed to them or anything like that. He really just wants to help me out. Coach Kenny, we talk about a lot of different things. He just got there maybe like a month ago, but we talk about football and what they’re looking for, building a relationship, all of that."

