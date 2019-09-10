Wrestling releases full 2019-20 season slate
They'll have to wait a couple of months, but at least Penn State wrestling fans now can plan their favorite season.
The Nittany Lions' schedule has been made public and the public can see that eight of the team's 15 matches will be wrestled at home, but most of the must-see matches this season are on the road.
Penn State travels to Arizona State, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Lehigh and Minneapolis (twice). The Lions wrestle at home just once in November – Nov. 10 against Navy – and once in December – Dec. 8 against Penn.
A full month later with no scheduled holiday tournament in between, the Big Ten schedule begins with three straight home matches against Illinois (Jan. 10), Northwestern (Jan. 12) and Rutgers (Jan. 19).
Then it's off to Nebraska and Iowa on back-to-back late-January weekends and a trek to Wisconsin and Minnesota on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, respectively.
The one people will be waiting for is Feb. 15 against Ohio State in the Jordan Center. There is a men's basketball game at noon against Northwestern that day, so a quick turnaround will be in order to prepare the BJC's raised-mat stage and get ready for another almost-guaranteed sellout crowd.
Penn State faced the Buckeyes in 2016 at the BJC and won 24-14. Two seasons ago, Ohio State coach Tom Ryan was upset that the Lions chose to hold the match in Rec Hall; that ended as a 19-18 thriller in Penn State's favor when Anthony Cassar upset Kollin Moore at 197 pounds and heavyweight Nick Nevills hung on to lose by a regular decision to Olympic champion and NCAA champion Kyle Snyder.
Cassar is the defending NCAA heavyweight champion and will return for another season with the Lions.
The regular season concludes with a match against American on Feb. 15, marking the first time the Lions and Eagles from Washington, D.C., have met.
Penn State will defend its Big Ten Conference title at Rutgers on March 7-8 and will again head to Minneapolis for the NCAAs set for March 19-21. There, the Lions will look to win their ninth NCAA crown in the past 10 seasons.
NOTES: The match with Arizona State completes a home-and-home series that started last season. … The match with Lehigh will mark the 108th meeting between the Eastern rivals. … Penn State hasn't faced Navy since 2005. … The trip to the Army-West Point Invite will be the team's first; the Lions faced Army in a dual meet in the Hudson Valley in 2016. … State hasn't faced Penn since 2009 and leads that series 21-3.
NOVEMBER
Sun. 10 NAVY 2 p.m.
Sun. 17 at Army-West Point Invite 10 a.m.
Fri. 22 at Arizona State TBA
DECEMBER
Fri. 6 at Lehigh TBA
Sun. 8 PENN 2 p.m.
JANUARY
Fri. 10 ILLINOIS* TBA
Sun. 12 NORTHWESTERN* TBA
Sun. 19 RUTGERS* TBA
Fri. 24 at Nebraska* TBA
Fri. 31 at Iowa* TBA
FEBRUARY
Sun. 2 MARYLAND* TBA
Fri. 7 at Wisconsin* TBA
Sun. 9 at Minnesota* TBA
Sat. 15 OHIO STATE* (BJC) TBA
Sun 23 AMERICAN 2 p.m.
MARCH
Sat.-Sun. 7-8 Big Ten Championships (Piscataway, N.J.)
Thu-Sat. 19-21 NCAA Championships (Minneapolis)