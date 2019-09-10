They'll have to wait a couple of months, but at least Penn State wrestling fans now can plan their favorite season.

The Nittany Lions' schedule has been made public and the public can see that eight of the team's 15 matches will be wrestled at home, but most of the must-see matches this season are on the road.

Penn State travels to Arizona State, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Lehigh and Minneapolis (twice). The Lions wrestle at home just once in November – Nov. 10 against Navy – and once in December – Dec. 8 against Penn.

A full month later with no scheduled holiday tournament in between, the Big Ten schedule begins with three straight home matches against Illinois (Jan. 10), Northwestern (Jan. 12) and Rutgers (Jan. 19).

Then it's off to Nebraska and Iowa on back-to-back late-January weekends and a trek to Wisconsin and Minnesota on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, respectively.