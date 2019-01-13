No. 10 Wisconsin came into Rec Hall swinging on Sunday, ready for a fight and landing a four-pack of standing-eight counts on Penn State. Despite four losses and an uncommonly subdued effort, the top-ranked Nittany Lion wrestlers were still able to register the final knockdown, taking out the Badgers 24-13 before a crowd of 6,589.

Sunday was a case of typically high expectations tempered by adversity and the realization that not every day is a good day, even coming off a 33-8 victory over Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, Friday night. But a self-proclaimed bad day by Penn State that people just aren't used to seeing can still net an 11-point victory over a program on the rise.

The Lions won six of 10 bouts en route to their 51st straight victory, despite Nick Lee (16-1) losing his first bout at 141 and Brady Berge (13-2) his second at 149, and two-time NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph being out of the lineup for the second straight match.

This was a case of looking past an effort that wasn't as sharp and crisp as usual and realizing how good Penn State is when its coach and wrestlers don't feel the overall performance was up to standard.

"I don't think we wrestled great, I don't think that's a secret," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. "We didn't wrestle with a lot of fire. Usually that comes from feeling great and that's my job to make sure these guys feel good on match day.

"Also, I think Wisconsin did a great job. (Coach Chris) Bono had them ready to go and they seized the moment there in a couple of those matches, taking them at the end. We can learn and move forward."

Penn State trailed 10-9 at the break and 13-9 after 165 but swept the final four bouts with Mark Hall's technical fall at 174, decisions by Shakur Rasheed (184) and Anthony Cassar (285) and major decision by Bo Nickal (184).

"I think they had a good strategy coming out," Nickal said about Wisconsin. "They were hand-fighting hard and trying to slow us down and trying to tie us up. Definitely I think their strategy to slow us down was a good one.

"At the end of the day, every single guy on our team is gonna go out there and wrestle hard and have a positive attitude and that's all the coaches ask for, and that's what we're going to do," said Nickal, who won his 52nd straight bout.

Wisconsin's Bono wasn't pleased that his Badgers were returning to Madison with an 0-2 weekend record, but neither loss was short on effort, he said.

"I was happy with our effort there (at Rutgers) and I'm really happy with our effort here, but again we're going home to Madison 0-and-2, so it's disappointing," said Bono, who didn't think the pressure of wrestling in Rec Hall affected Wisconsin.

"It's the way we train our guys," he said. "It's the mentality that we can win anywhere. I believe we train harder than anybody in the country and we're not going to let any outside influence affect the way we train or the way we compete.

"Crowd this, crowd that, we're gonna fight tooth and nail and our motto is we're gonna live with the result. We have guys who need to get better, we have guys who need to fight a little bit harder but we have two months until the championship season start, so I'm excited about it," he said.

Penn State's Devin Schnupp maintained his good hustle and good fight but not a good end result, dropping an 18-9 match to Connor Brown at 125 in a bout that featured an uncommonly high number of seven reversals.

Roman Bravo-Young quickly knotted the score with a 12-4 major decision over Jens Lantz at 133; five takedowns did the trick for the Lions' Bravo-Young.

Lee found he had all he could handle from Wisconsin's Tristan Moran at 141. A reversal with about 90 seconds left in the bout gave Lee an 8-6 lead but an escape and takedown by Moran and riding time point for Lee sent it to overtime deadlocked at 9 apiece.

Each scored an escape in the first two minutes of overtime but Moran notched the winning takedown just nine seconds into the 10th minute of the bout and walked off flexing with a 12-10 win.

"I think just a couple of adjustments and he should be finishing those shots a little bit better," Sanderson said about Lee. "That comes back to, in my mind, is him not being ready to go and that’s on me. Nick’s always going to give his best effort and he’s a great kid, works his tail off and wrestles as hard as he can. That was my coaching error."

Wisconsin followed that with an 8-7 upset win by Cole Martin at 149 over Penn State's Berge, who was unable to protect an early 6-3 lead and gave up a takedown to Martin with 28 seconds left and couldn't escape to send it to overtime.

"We need to maybe figure that out a little bit. He wrestled at the Scuffle and he weighed in two days in a row and he felt good," Sanderson said. "When you travel to Chicago and back, maybe that’s something that I didn’t factor in in getting these guys ready. It’s something I need to think more about, I think."

Penn State picked up some spark from Jason Nolf, who upped his career record to 101-3 with a 25-10 technical fall in 6:37 over Badger sub Devin Bahr. He took down Bahr 11 times but wasn't able to notch a fall to add to his school-record 54.

Wisconsin's Evan Wick, ranked third at 165 and expecting to wrestle Penn State's top-ranked Joseph, handled Mason Manville 6-1. Sanderson said Joseph wasn't feeling well again. "It is what it is," Sanderson said. "We'll fight another day.''

Despite trailing 13-9, the Lions weren't in any jeopardy of losing, and the four-bout sweep from 174-285 built the final 11-point margin.

Penn State will host Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 and will look to put this one out of its system.

"We’ve got a lot of positives and that’s what we’re going to focus on," Sanderson said. "I don’t like it when I don’t have the guys ready to go. I’m learning just like every other coach and every other kid. We’re going to keep learning."





PENN STATE 24, WISCONSIN 13

125: Connor Brown, W maj dec Devin Schnupp 18-9.

133: Roman Bravo-Young, PS maj dec Jens Lantz 12-4.

141: Tristan Moran, W dec Nick Lee 12-10 2OT.

149: Cole Martin, W dec Brady Berge 8-7.

157: Jason Nolf, PS tech fall Devin Bahr 6:37 (25-10).

165: Evan Wick, W dec Mason Manville 6-1.

174: Mark Hall, PS tech fall Patrick Spray 6:13 (24-5).

184: Shakur Rasheed, PS dec Mason Reinhardt 5-0.

197: Bo Nickal, PS maj dec Beau Breske 14-4.

285: Anthony Cassar, PS dec Trent Hillger 11-5.



