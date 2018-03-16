Eight of the Nittany Lions' nine qualifiers are still working their way through the tournament, as one wrestler's season came to an end in the consolation round.

In PSU's first bout of the morning, 133-pound senior Corey Keener jumped out to an early lead against Rico Montoya of Northern Colorado and built up 1 minute and 27 seconds of riding time in the first period. In the second, however, his career came to an end. After a quick escape Montoya threw Keener to his back along the boundary. Although Penn State challenged that they were out of bounds, the call was upheld and Montoya was credited with the fall in 4:29.

Penn State rebounded in its next consolation match when freshman Nick Lee won by a 5-0 decision, including 1:10 of riding time, over Mason Smith of Central Michigan at 141. In his second consolation match of the session, Lee secured a 13-5 major decision over Cole Weaver of Indiana and he moves one win away from a place among All-Americans.

Seven Nittany Lions got going in the quarterfinal round but only five – all of whom are returning NCAA champs –advance to tonight's semifinal round, which airs live on ESPN.

Zain Retherford clinched his fourth career appearance in the NCAA semifinals with a 20-2 technical fall over Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State at 149. Retherford scored three sets of four near-fall points using the bow-and-arrow ride, which afterward he called "one of my favorite moves."

With his win, Retherford becomes Penn State's 10th four-time All-American. He draws North Carolina's Troy Heilman in the semifinal. In their only career meeting, which came at the 2015 Nittany Lion Open, Retherford won by major decision, 14-4.

Penn State got its next All-America citation from 157-pound Jason Nolf, now a three-timer. In order to earn it, Nolf had to get past Iowa's Michael Kemerer with a 6-2 decision.



Continuing to wear a bulky brace on his knee, the result was similar to the two previous meetings between Nolf and Kemerer a year ago, when Nolf won by decision twice by 5 and 6 points. Afterward he said the injury, which he suffered in late January, has had little impact during this tournament.

"I have a really good trainer and he helped me out a lot," Nolf said. "He got me back on the mat as fast as I did."

In the 157-pound semifinal, Nolf has an important bout in terms of the team race against Ohio State's Micah Jordan, who wrestled at 149 last year. It'll be their first collegiate meeting and it's the only head-to-head matchup between the team leaders.

Vincenzo Joseph was pushed to double overtime by Nebraska's Isaiah White at 165 pounds, but the returning Division champion was able to counter a takedown attempt late in the match to pull out the 4-2 win against White, who was a Division II NCAA champ a year ago for Notre Dame College.

"I wrestle a little more conservatively sometimes and I feel like I did that time," said Joseph, a two-time All-American. "I feel like I needed a little more offense but I knew if I kept going he was going to make that mistake and I could capitalize it."

That he did, by spinning behind for the takedown in the second overtime period. In the semifinal, Joseph draws David McFadden of Virginia Tech. It'll be their first career meeting.

Mark Hall opened his 174-pound quarterfinal by scoring near-fall in the first period but was unable to build past a decision. He settled for a 6-2 decision over Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan. In a battle of undefeated wrestlers, Hall faces Missouri's Daniel Lewis in tonight's semifinal.

At 184, Bo Nickal was called for an illegal hold, which awarded Cornell's Max Dean a penalty point, but Nickal overcame that, as well as Dean's third-period takedown, to win 13-7 with 2:33 riding time.

Nickal faces Big Ten opponent Dominic Abounader of Michigan, whom he defeated 5-2 in the dual meet this season.

Nickal's would be the last win for PSU in the quarterfinal. At 197, Shakur Rasheed held a 3-1 lead going into the third period against Michael Macchiavello of N.C. State but Rasheed went conservative over the final two minutes and surrendered a reversal and a takedown to lose, 5-4.

Rasheed drops to the consolation round the Friday evening.

Nick Nevills also goes to the consolations after suffering a 4-2 loss to Oregon State's Amar Dhesi. Nevills jumped out to an initial lead at 285 but was called for two locked hands violations in the third period, which proved to be the difference.

Entering the third session of the tournament, Penn State trailed Ohio State by 7.5 points. Heading into session four, the Buckeyes built it to a 13.5-point lead.

Ohio State has six semifinalists compared to Penn State's five. In total nine Ohio State wrestlers are still in action compared to Penn State's eight. Third-place Michigan also has five semifinalists.

Heading into the Friday night's round, however, Penn State's wrestlers maintain that they're focused on individual results and by doing so, that'll assist with the team race.

"Thinking of the team score is only going to hurt the team," Joseph said. "You can only focus on yourself."



