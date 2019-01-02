The prevailing thought entering the Southern Scuffle was that it could turn into a virtual Penn State-Oklahoma State wrestling dual meet. Instead, it turned into just another record-setting tournament championship for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State crowned six individual champions and the Cowboys claimed the other four as the Nittany Lions pulled away in the team race to win their eighth Southern Scuffle title in eight tries by a 216.5-188.5 margin in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Lions became the first team to score more than 200 points in the 15-year history of the Scuffle as they won 63 of 81 bouts at the two-day event, which wasn’t able to boast its typically strong field of competition this season. Forty of those 63 victories were of the bonus-point variety.

That included splitting two head-to-head matchups against OSU foes, as Mark Hall upended Joe Smith at 174 but Anthony Cassar fell 3-2 to third-ranked Derek White at heavyweight after yielding a first-period takedown. Penn State’s five other champions were Shakur Rasheed (184), Bo Nickal (197), Nick Lee (141), Jason Nolf (157) and Vincenzo Joseph (165). Joseph toppled Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller, 6-5, in the night’s final bout that was expected to be the best one. It was.

That helped create the final 28-point spread for Penn State, which also had five other place-winners among its 17 entrants.

Here is a weight-by-weight breakdown for Penn State:





125 pounds: Neither Devin Schnupp nor Brody Teske placed and both were teched out at various junctures. Teske medically forfeited out. Gavin Teasdale made a surprise appearance in the brackets as well as back on the Penn State roster for the upcoming semester but, just as he was a late entry, he was a late scratch as well for reasons unknown.

133: Roman Bravo-Young placed third and had what can be considered as a pretty strong tournament. He held an 8-3 lead on Iowa State’s Austin Gomez when he was caught in an underhook, tossed and pinned in the semifinals. Bravo-Young rebounded with a solid consolation performance, thumping No. 20 Sean Nickell of Cal State Bakersfield 10-1 in the third-place final.

141: Nick Lee continues to shine. The 141-pound class wasn’t particularly strong but Lee never let anyone get close early on. He did face a challenge in the finals against unbeaten Stanford freshman Real Woods, but an escape and takedown in the second period led to a 6-3 win for Lee.

149: There’s not another Zain Retherford looming here but that’s only because, well, there is only one Zain Retherford, the three-time NCAA champion who graduated last spring. But Brady Berge and Jarod Verkleeren are solid. Verkleeren didn’t place but lost 3-2 to Okie State champion Kaden Gfeller. Berge was ridden out by Duke’s Mitch Finesilver and lost 3-2 but scored an impressive 7-4 win over No. 7 Jerrett Degen of Iowa State in the consolations to earn a berth in the third-place final. Once there, Berge downed Stanford Requir van der Merwe, 5-2.

157: Jason Nolf became Penn State’s all-time leader in career falls during the tournament. He now has 54 after pinning Dom Mandarino of Stanford to earn the right to face teammate Bo Pipher in the finals. Nolf made short work of Pipher, ringing up three four-point nearfalls and two takedowns to win by technical fall (16-1) in 2:16.

165: This weight class, along with 133, is one of the two overall strongest weight classes in the NCAA this season, and Penn State’s Joseph has weekly challenges. He met another one on Wednesday night by taking out Lock Haven’s Marsteller, a four-time Pennsylvania state champion, 6-5. He scored one early takedown and one late, and that one was able to provide the slim, one-point cushion.

Also, Mason Manville, who lost 4-2 to Marsteller in the quarterfinals, placed seventh for Penn State.

174: Mark Hall maintained his unbeaten record (13-0) by getting past Joe Smith, the son of Oklahoma State coach John Smith. Hall and Smith were deadlocked at 1 with about 20 seconds left when Hall struck for a takedown and two-point near fall for a 5-1 win.

184: Along with 141, this weight class wasn’t deep but that didn’t stop Shakur Rasheed (13-0) from registering an impressive performance. Rasheed won three major decisions and an opening-minute fall before battling past Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen 4-1 in the finals.

197: Bo Nickal (12-0) joined the 100-win club at Penn State and the three-title club at the Southern Scuffle by pinning Nathan Traxler of Stanford in 2:09. He also has 50 falls, which is just four behind Nolf, so that in-house race is far from over depending on various matchups as the season progresses. It was also Nickal’s 50th straight victory. Not surprisingly, Nickal was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.

285: The seeds set up a marquee heavyweight bout between Penn State’s Cassar and Okie State’s third-ranked White but White stopped Penn State’s streak of three straight finals wins by taking down Cassar (11-1) in the first period and effectively countering a couple of single-leg takedown shots by Cassar late in the bout.

In the semifinal, White also topped fellow Penn State heavyweight Nick Nevills, 4-0. Nevills fought back for a third-place finish.