Penn State went a perfect five for five in the semifinal round, as each returning individual champion proved victorious once again. In the consolations, three more wrestlers move on to claim All-America honors. With eight total All-Americans, Penn State has tied a school record set in 1987 for most in the season.

Senior Zain Retherford punched the first ticket to the finals with a 10-4 decision over North Carolina's Troy Heilman.

"Before that match I think I was kind of pacing out there in the center," the four-time All-American said afterward. "I was just thinking, this is my second-to-last folkstyle match I'll ever get to wrestle in a Penn State singlet, so just making the most of it."

At 157, Jason Nolf did his best Retherford impression when he took it to Ohio State's Micah Jordan, a former 149-pounder, for a 16-0 technical fall in the second period. Nolf scored two takedowns and three sets of 4-point near falls to finish the Buckeye off in 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

"I was pretty confident in my top game today," Nolf said, "and it just worked out."

Vincenzo Joseph was up next at 165 and took a 3-0 lead into the third period after a late takedown to finish the second. Facing David McFadden of Virginia Tech, Joseph hung on over the final two minutes of the bout to win, 3-1.

"I know I say this a lot, but really, I enjoy it out there," Joseph said. "Close matches are kind of fun. It would be a little more fun if it wasn't as close, but it's still fun. It's exciting for me being out there, being able to score whenever I can and prevent the other guy from scoring."

Penn State got its first and only pin of the semifinal round at 174. In the third period, after building a 6-2 lead, Hall countered a takedown attempt from Daniel Lewis of Missouri with a split. Then he rolled through to catch Lewis on his back. The fall came in 6:22.

While it was Nolf's tech fall over Jordan that put Penn State ahead in the team race, Hall's fall gave PSU a bonus boost. Scoring for his team, however, wasn't first priority. Rather, Hall said, it was about doing what he had to in order to make as second trip to the 174-pound final.

"I'll be honest with you," he said. "It's not really a team race to me. I'm in an individual race, and I think all four of (Penn State's other finalists) would tell you the same thing. All nine of us."

Bo Nickal at 184 gritted through Michigan's Dominic Aboundar for a 6-3 decision to make his third-straight appearance in a national final. Similar to Hall, his focus was on getting past his Big Ten foe without stressing too much on the team race.

"We've been training to be national champions, a lot of us, since we started wrestling since we were five years old," he said. "We treat every match the same, so it doesn't matter whether you're on the big stage or in a regular dual, although what I call a regular dual is a pretty big stage. I mean, I think that just helps a lot with being ready for this and just that consistency that we have as a team and treating every match the same."

Penn State also found success in the consolation bracket, as all three of its remaining wrestlers won their first match in order to secure All-America honors.

Freshman 141-pounder Nick Lee did so first. With a 13-6 major decision, which included 2:49 riding time, over Bucknell's Tyler Smith, Lee secured his first All-America citation. Then he put up a similar performance against Easter Michigan's Sa'Derian Perry. In order to move on to Saturday morning's consolation semifinal, Lee hustled past Perry for a 12-4 major decision, which included 2:49 RT.

At 197, Shakur Rasheed guaranteed himself at least an 8th-place finish with a tight 6-5 decision over Penn's Frank Mattiace. Rasheed dropped his second consolation match, however, to Ohio State's Kollin Moore, 7-4. Rasheed will wrestle for 7th place Saturday morning.

Nick Nevills finished off the action for Penn State. He also tied the school record by claiming the eighth All-America citation for PSU this season. He did so by topping Jere Heino of Campbell, 6-1, with 1:43 in riding time.

Nevills wrestles for 7th place Saturday after falling to Iowa's Sam Stoll in overtime, 5-1.

While Penn State will enter the final day with an 11-point lead, the Buckeyes have an opportunity to regain an edge during the morning's medal rounds. That means the team race likely will not be decided until the final round on primetime television (8 p.m./ESPN2) Saturday night.

"Semifinals are big matches, big points," head coach Cael Sanderson said, "but there are still a lot of points available tomorrow, so we've got to just keep scoring."

Preceding Saturday's final round, BWI will provide an in-depth preview of the five championship matchups.



