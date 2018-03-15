CLEVELAND, Ohio – After the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena, the team race has barely started to shape up. Iowa holds an initial lead with 18.5 points with Ohio State trailing with 17.0. Penn State finds itself in third place with 16.0 after a 7-2 outing during the first-round of action. Of PSU's seven wins, its wrestlers scored bonus consecutively for a total of 9 additional points, but the climb for a third-consecutive team title only grows steeper as its first two wrestlers were pinned and fall to the consolation round. Here's what happened after Session I and which opponents await the Nittany Lions heading into Thursday night's round two, which airs live on ESPN.



133 | Corey Keener (Sr.; 16-9)

WHAT HAPPENED Facing Pitt's Dom Forys for their third career match at the national tournament, Keener scored a pair of early takedowns. They weren't enough, however. With the bout tied, 4-4, in the second period Keener attempted a cradle against Forys but got loose in his ride. That afforded Forys an opprotunity to counter and come out on the other side with a pin in 4 minutes and 57 seconds.

WHO'S NEXT Keener faces unseeded Cam Sykora of North Dakota State in the first round of consolations. It's their first career meeting.



141 | No. 8 Nick Lee (Fr.; 26-6)

WHAT HAPPENED Similar to Keener in the preceding bout, Lee opened his first NCAA match with two takedowns against Ryan Diehl of Maryland. The third takedown, however, was scored by the Terrapin. He used a whip-over to put Lee directly to his shoulders. With the fall in 2:12, unseeded Diehl handed Lee a loss and delivered the first notable upset of the tournament. WHO'S NEXT In what was supposed to be a highly touted round-two matchup against Northern Iowa's Josh Alber, the duo instead meets in the first round of consolations, as Alber was also upset, with the winner moving on and the loser taking an early exit from the tournament. This will be a rematch from the Southern Scuffle semifinal in January, in which Lee built a 1-point lead before throwing Alber to his back for a third-period fall.



149 | No. 1 Zain Retherford (Sr.; 27-0)

WHAT HAPPENED Retherford nearly got a fall against Kyle Springer of Eastern Michigan, but instead rallied for a 16-1 technical fall in 7 minutes. WHO'S NEXT Retherford draws Maryland's Alfred Bannister, who is seeded No. 16 at 149. In the January dual meet, Retheford pinned Bannister in 1:19.



157 | No. 3 Jason Nolf (Jr.; 22-1)

WHAT HAPPENED Wearing the same bulky black brace on his right knee that he wore at the Big Ten Championships, Nolf returned to action after an early exit at the conference tournament. Wrestling Collin Heffernan of Central Michigan, Nolf might have initially appeared hesitant, but he erased any uncertainty in the second period, scoring 10 points. By the time the clock expired in the third period, Nolf had built a 22-7 lead with 1:25 riding time to secure a technical fall, 22-7. WHO'S NEXT Nolf draws Wisconsin's Andrew Crone tonight, who is the No. 14 seed. It'll be Nolf's first career matchup vs. Crone, a senior who previously wrestled 149.



165 | No. 3 Vincenzo Joseph (So; 21-2)

WHAT HAPPENED Joseph was barely tested en route to a 15-4 major decision that included 3:21 in riding time over Jonathan Schleifer of Princeton. WHO'S NEXT Joseph faces 14th-seeded Branson Ashworth of Wyoming in the second round. Joseph defeated Ashworth in the same round of this tournament a year ago by major decision, 12-4.



174 | No. 2 Mark Hall (So.; 29-0)

WHAT HAPPENED Although Hall was hit with a questionable stall warning, Hall cruised to a 12-2 major decision over Austin Rose of Drexel. Included in Hall's win was 3:28 in riding time. WHO'S NEXT Purdue's Dylan Lydy awaits Hall in the second round at 174. Hall beat Lydy by major decision, 11-3, in the January dual meet.



184 | No. 1 Bo Nickal (Jr.; 27-0)

WHAT HAPPENED Nickal jumped out to a to a 6-0 lead after a 4-point turn for near fall in the opening period, but wasn't able to complete a technical fall or gather a pin against South Dakota State's Martin Mueller. With 4:34 in riding time, Nickal settled for a 16-4 major decision. Lydy is the No. 15 seed. WHO'S NEXT Nickal gets 16th-seeded Jordan Ellingwood of Central Michigan. It's their first meeting since Nickal's true freshman season at 174. Wrestling unattached then, Nickal won by major decision, 13-2, in the first round of the Southern Scuffle.



197 | No. 5 Shakur Rasheed (Jr.; 21-3)

WHAT HAPPENED Shakur had to call for injury time early in the first period after he fell to the mat while attempting an early takedown. He eventually recovered and rolled to a 13-5 major over Sawyer Root of The Citadel. Rasheed nearly had Root pinned with a cradle at the start of the third period but didn't get the call. He finished with 2:15 in riding time. WHO'S NEXT Rasheed gets unseeded Daniel Chaid of North Carolina. It's their first career meeting after Chaid knocked off No. 12 seed Stephen Loiseau of Drexel by major decision, 12-4, in the opening round.



285 | No. 3 Nick Nevills (Jr.; 27-5)