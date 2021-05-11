Wrestling: Penn State adds two-time All-American transfer
Cael Sanderson's squad has reportedly added a big name.
Two-time All-American and 2019 NCAA runner-up Max Dean is set to transfer from Cornell and join the Nittany Lions, Dean's brother Gabe revealed on a recent episode of Chael Sonnen's Beyond The Fight show.
Dean will have junior eligibility next season.
At Cornell, Dean racked up a 57-12 record over his first two collegiate seasons, and finished the 2019 season ranked as the No. 2 wrestler nationally at 184 pounds.
With Cornell out of action last season due to the Ivy League's decision to cancel winter athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean wrestled for Finger Lakes RTC, where he posted a perfect 10-0 record.
Dean is expected to move up a weight and compete at 197 pounds for the Nittany Lions next season. Freshman Michael Beard occupied that spot in the lineup for Penn State a season ago, finishing with a 10-6 record.
