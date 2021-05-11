 Penn State wrestling: Cornell transfer Max Dean joins Nittany Lions
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 08:39:57 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Wrestling: Penn State adds two-time All-American transfer

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

Cael Sanderson's squad has reportedly added a big name.

Two-time All-American and 2019 NCAA runner-up Max Dean is set to transfer from Cornell and join the Nittany Lions, Dean's brother Gabe revealed on a recent episode of Chael Sonnen's Beyond The Fight show.

Dean will have junior eligibility next season.

The Penn State wrestling program has added All-American Max Dean.
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson (AP Images)

At Cornell, Dean racked up a 57-12 record over his first two collegiate seasons, and finished the 2019 season ranked as the No. 2 wrestler nationally at 184 pounds.

With Cornell out of action last season due to the Ivy League's decision to cancel winter athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dean wrestled for Finger Lakes RTC, where he posted a perfect 10-0 record.

Dean is expected to move up a weight and compete at 197 pounds for the Nittany Lions next season. Freshman Michael Beard occupied that spot in the lineup for Penn State a season ago, finishing with a 10-6 record.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2J3aS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3Mvd3Jlc3RsaW5nLXBlbm4tc3RhdGUtYWRkcy10d28tdGltZS1hbGwtYW1l cmljYW4tdHJhbnNmZXIiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYndpLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJG d3Jlc3RsaW5nLXBlbm4tc3RhdGUtYWRkcy10d28tdGltZS1hbGwtYW1lcmlj YW4tdHJhbnNmZXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=