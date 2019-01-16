Cael Sanderson had no intention of overanalyzing why Sunday's Penn State win over Wisconsin felt a bit like a loss, so on Monday he instructed his No. 1-ranked wrestling team to do what it does best – wrestle.

"We're excited, especially coming off this weekend where we weren't incredibly excited about our performance," he said Tuesday. "But the guys, we got them right back on the mat and kind of pushed them through it, trying to shock them a little bit … their bodies, and I think they responded very well. We'll see how it goes.''



He, and nearly 6,600 fans (weather permitting) will get to see on Sunday how Penn State bounces back from what wasn't a typically inspired performance when ninth-ranked Nebraska visits Rec Hall at 1 p.m. The Cornhuskers, who have eight top-20 wrestlers, face Maryland on Friday night in College Park.



"Nebraska has a very good team, a lot of superstar, blue-chip kind of kids that have been very successful," Sanderson said. "Nebraska's always a very strong program. Coach Manning has done an awesome job.

"Nebraska's a great team. They have a lot of All-American contenders and title contenders in their lineup. We're gonna need to wrestle well this weekend if we want to win this match."

If each team puts its regular lineup on the mat, eight of the 10 weight classes will pair ranked wrestlers against one another, the marquee bout coming at 157 where Penn State's top-ranked Jason Nolf will face No. 2 Tyler Berger.



Berger this season has defeated Northwestern's third-ranked Ryan Deakin 6-3, N.C. State's fourth-ranked Hayden Hidlay 5-2 and Ohio State's sixth-ranked Ke-Shawn Hayes 6-3. Nolf majored Deakin at Northwestern last Friday, 19-7.

Other bouts worth watching include No. 3 Shakur Rasheed vs. No. 5 Taylor Venz at 184 pounds, No. 1 Mark Hall vs. No. 9 Mike Labriola (Bethlehem Catholic) at 174 and No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph vs. No. 6 Isaiah White at 165.



That is, if Joseph wrestles. He didn't compete last weekend in Chicago or against Wisconsin at home on Sunday. Sanderson said he wasn't feeling well and reiterated Tuesday that Joseph will wrestle when Joseph is ready.



"Again, it's that big picture and we pride ourselves on wrestling and being ready to go every match and not worry about the competition," Sanderson said. "So it's hard not to have our guys in the lineup. But it's about getting them ready and having them ready for March and doing the best job we can to do that.

"If somebody's not doing great and you keep pushing them, you just kind of run them down more and more. We'll see. It's definitely not a long-term -- we hope -- thing. There's a good chance we'll see him (Joseph) on Sunday but there's a chance we won't also. He's preparing to wrestle, he's getting ready to wrestle," Sanderson said.

Sanderson believes the Lions will "step up" against Nebraska. "That's what they've done in the past," he said. "The bigger the moment, the better we're gonna compete. I believe that and I believe that they believe that.

"I think it's a good thing that we feel like a loss after we win. It's not just about this team, it's about each individual being happy and feeling good about their effort and performance. That's our goal when the season's over, we want all of our guys to be happy with what they got out of the year," Sanderson said.

Hall, the Lions' junior at 174 who won a gold medal as a freshman and a silver as a sophomore, is of a similar belief.

"I just think everybody has a way that they want to wrestle and a vision of the way they want to compete and how they see it and if they don't compete that way, that's how they can have that disappointment, I guess," Hall said.

"Wrestling is a team sport but it's an individual sport so you do what you can for the team. We just have a good core group of guys who all love to compete and all love to win. I think that has something to do with it.

"We know when every Friday-Sunday comes around, we're just ready to go. Throughout the week we're just excited for those days to come and we're training hard but smart and doing the right things to make sure when those days do come around, we're at our best," he said.







TEASDALE UPDATE: Freshman Gavin Teasdale (125) continues to work out with the team and Sanderson said there is a plan but if he revealed that plan to the media he'd have to kill us. OK, he didn't actually say that on Tuesday but he did say: "It's one of those deals where it looks like he might compete and then things just don't work out.

"He's another guy that I don't have the answer for that. We have an idea but I'm not gonna share those ideas. It's just getting him ready if he's ready to go, getting him in some open tournaments and letting him compete. He's a talented wrestler. You don't win four PA state titles if you don't know how to wrestle. But it's getting him where he needs to be and taking into consideration what's in his best interest," Sanderson said.





TEAM TIDBITS: Sanderson was asked about Rasheed, known as a free spirit who is a theater major. "I think he wants to be an actor and move to Hollywood," Sanderson said. "He's talking about getting into MMA. He has that personality to be successful in whatever field he decides to get into. It will be kind of fun to watch him pursue acting, I guess, once he's completed his wrestling here.

"He's gonna wanna be the guy that saves the world and the guy who takes his shirt off and show you his 10-pack. But he also has that personality. I'd just say probably The Rock better watch out; Shak's coming for his job."

Sanderson also was asked about what Bo Nickal and Nolf have meant to the team across their five years at Penn State and he couldn't say enough good things about them and their families.

"I don't know if you can ever predict that they would both be two-time national champions entering their senior year and have all the success they've had. But we were hopeful they'd be good," Sanderson said.

"They're gonna get the most out of life. They're not getting the most out of life by hanging out at bars or doing silly college kid type of stuff. They're competing in everything they do, they have very high aspirations, they both want to be Olympic champions and want to be successful in their careers and their lives … the most important thing."





THE CHAMP: Heavyweight Anthony Cassar has the word "Champ" written on his mouthpiece, which he keeps neatly tucked down on top of his right ear when not on the mat.

He said that became his nickname after his junior year when he dedicated himself to winning a New Jersey state title as a senior (which he did with a 45-0 record).

"That's just how I think of myself as a champion and a champion for Christ," Cassar said. "That's who I am and how I want to live my life. The past few years I've really altered my life to be who I say I am and everything I do reflects that I want to be a champion, a champion for Christ.''