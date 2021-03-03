Entering the Big Ten Championships this weekend with a lineup that could include six freshmen, some questions surrounding how the youngsters will perform on the big stage would be natural. Allow three-time All-American Nick Lee to clear that up. "I know that there may be some uncertainty about how they may compete, but I know how they're going to compete," Lee said. "They're going to be relaxed. They're going to have fun. They're going to kick some butt. I'm really excited for those guys."

Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson and his team currently rank No. 2 in the nation in both major polls.

Meeting with the media ahead of the Big Ten Championships, which begin this Saturday and will take place on Penn State's home turf inside the Bryce Jordan Center, head coach Cael Sanderson also expressed confidence in his young guns. "They have experiences with high level competitive competition, whether it's state tournaments or national tournaments," Sanderson said. "They've been on the squad now for almost a year so it's just ready or not, here we go. It's time to go compete in the Big Ten tournament, and I think everyone's spirits are good." Sanderson confirmed that he expects to use true freshman Beau Bartlett at 149 pounds this weekend, along with redshirt freshman Greg Kerkvliet at heavyweight. Kerkvliet came into the Penn State lineup last Monday against Maryland after being cleared to compete that very same day, scoring a victory by fall against the Terrapins' Garret Kappes. He earned another victory by fall on the same day against Maryland's Connor Bowes in an extra bout — with those two victories comprising all of his action for the season. "I think he brings a lot of energy to the team, he loves to compete," Sanderson said. "He’s smiling and laughing before practice. I think that alone is very powerful...I think he wants to be a national champion and we believe he’s right there right now."

Hawkeyes The Team To Beat

Big Ten Tournament success has proven somewhat difficult to achieve for the Nittany Lions as of late, when you compare it to their staggering success on the national stage. Considering they've won four consecutive national championships, some may consider it somewhat confounding that Penn State has earned only two Big Ten titles in that span. Most outsiders would consider Iowa the favorite this year after winning the Big Ten crown last season, and Sanderson said that assessment is fair. "I don't think that's a secret in any way," Sanderson said. "We believe in our team and our individuals, but Iowa's earned that and they've had an excellent year. Last year, crushed the Big Ten Tournament and then doing the same thing this year, and they have the same squad back, maybe even better than they were this year. "There's a handful of really good teams that have a lot of potential and a lot of opportunity, so we've just got to focus on us being the best that we can be and scoring as many points as we can score and letting everything else take care of itself." For his part, Lee said he'd prefer to come into the meet as the favorite, but being an underdog won't impact his team's mindset. "We like to be the top dogs," Lee said. "It's kind of weird going in honestly, not being at the top, but it doesn't make a difference. We're going to go in, we're going to compete with enthusiasm, we're going to have fun. It would be that way whether we were ranked at the top or ranked at the bottom."

Home Sweet Home

In an ordinary season, hosting the Big Ten Championships at the Bryce Jordan Center might be a massive advantage for the Nittany Lions. With no fans in attendance this year, though, it's not clear whether the familiar confines with give Penn State a leg up. "I think wherever you're competing, you've just got to make it your own," Sanderson said. "I think you could find positives or negatives regardless of whether you're on the road or at home. It's our job to just be a little better, a little stronger, a little more focused, a little more motivated maybe because we're at home." Roman Bravo-Young seems to be taking Sanderson's final point in stride, saying it'll be like protecting home turf this weekend. Bravo-Young offered a unique opinion when it comes to fans in the stands, though, saying he prefers the peace provided by empty arenas. "Everyone keeps talking about fans, fans, I like the no fans," Bravo-Young said. "It's all hectic. I'm just a chill guy, I'm just laid back, chill, just do my thing and get off and it's quiet, and that's what I like."

