"We’re hopeful and excited and we’re going to be grateful for the opportunity, win or lose,'' Sanderson said.

The Lions' chief challengers will be Ohio State and Iowa. Michigan and Nebraska offer excellent depth throughout their respective lineups, and Minnesota and Wisconsin will have a couple of highly seeded wrestlers.

Action gets underway at 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena with the first round and quarterfinals. The finals are set for 4 p.m. Sunday and will be aired nationally on the Big Ten Network.

"There’s always nicks and bruises," Sanderson said. "Rarely do you ever go into a tournament 100-percent healthy. If that’s what you’re waiting for, you’re going to be waiting a long time. Last year we had (Jason) Nolf on one leg and the year before that (Rutgers transfer Nick) Suriano had a broken ankle. We’re in a lot better shape this year than we have the past two years."

But the Lions are ready, boasting a dual-meet winning streak of 59 straight and a largely healthy lineup that finally looks the way that Sanderson envisioned it in November.

But Penn State isn't the only team that will have a say in whether the Lions win for the first time since 2016. The balance of the tournament and overall level of talent is unmatched nationally. If seeds hold, Penn State could run away with its fifth crown in 10 seasons under head coach Cael Sanderson. Typically, those seeds just don't hold.

Tournament power index ratings that float out there during the season say Penn State should win. The Lions' four No. 1 pre-seeds compared to one each for six other teams say Penn State should win. And the team's three No. 2 pre-seeds, matched only by Iowa, point in that direction as well.

That Penn State has won three of the last four NCAA wrestling championships but only one of the previous four Big Ten tournaments tells you all you need to know about the type of challenge facing the top-ranked Nittany Lions Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis.

Here is a synopsis of each of the 10 weights:

125 pounds:

Overall: A top-heavy weight class with an anticipated rematch between Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern and Spencer Lee of Iowa. Rivera won a Midlands meeting between the two; Lee was recently pinned by Nick Piccinnini of Oklahoma State. Edinboro transfer Sean Russell (Minnesota) and Michigan State's RayVon Foley provide solid depth.

Penn State: Devin Schnupp has wrestled 20 bouts and put forth 19 pretty solid efforts, but he went 6-for-20 and will undoubtedly draw a highly seeded wrestler in the first round.

133 pounds:

Overall: The deepest weight class in the tournament and in the country … just ahead of 165 in this tourney. Michigan's Stevan Micic will be the top seed and followed by Iowa's Austin DeSanto and Rutgers' Nick Suriano. But with Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at No. 4 and followed by Ohio State's Luke Pletcher, Minnesota's Ethan Lizak and Purdue's Ben Thornton, the question will be whether the top four seeds will survive until the semifinals.

Penn State: Bravo-Young is 17-2 as a freshman and the knee he injured against Purdue is strong, according to Sanderson. "I’m excited to see Roman in the mix because I think he’s pretty special," he said. Bravo-Young is heading in with eyes wide open. "I have nothing to lose," he said. "I’ve never been there before. I don’t even know what to expect at NCAAs or Big Tens. I don’t even know what it’s like. I’m just going to go out there and wrestle."

141 pounds:

Overall: Illinois' Michael Carr earned the No. 1 pre-seed and is followed by Penn State's Nick Lee, Ohio State' s Joey McKenna and Wisconsin's Tristan Moran. Want more talented depth? How about Kanen Storr (Michigan), Mitch McKee (Minnesota), Max Murin (Iowa) and Chad Red (Nebraska)?

Penn State: Lee (24-1), who defeated McKenna 7-6 in the dual meet, is confident. "Obviously, I don’t really doubt myself," he said. "I think the experience of wrestling those good guys and getting a win out it, especially, makes it easier to look at it and see ‘OK, what did I do differently here? What can I take into the Big Ten tournament to make sure I win that match again?’ I think the experience is the most important thing there, more than the confidence."

149 pounds:

Overall: Not quite as deep as the first three weights but plenty of intriguing match-ups are possible. Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault heads the list and is followed by Ohio State's Micah Jordan, Iowa's Pat Lugo and Minnesota's Thomas Thorn.

Penn State: Brady Berge (16-2) gets the call over Jarod Verkleeren after going back and forth most of the season. He'll be returning to his home state, where he won three state titles as a prep athlete. I’m not really paying attention to seeds at all," Berge said. "I’m just worried about myself and getting myself ready to go out and perform to the best of my abilities. I’m just going to compete hard."

157 pounds:

Overall: This is where Penn State's lineup begins to get even stronger with the presence at this weight of Jason Nolf, a two-time defending NCAA champ. Nolf (23-0) has just one Big Ten title to his credit; he was injured last year and forfeited out to sixth place. Chief contenders are Nebraska's Tyler Berger, Northwestern's Ryan Deakin and Michigan's Alec Pantaleo. Nolf beat those three by an aggregate score of 38-13.

Penn State: With 58 falls, Nolf is the career leader and it would be no surprise if the senior picked up one or two more over the weekend. "I’m just excited to go out there and compete," he said. "I know it’s my last tournament before nationals and it would be good to go out and get some good competition in and prepare me for a couple weeks ahead."

165 pounds:

Overall: What a weight. Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph got the top pre-seed over Iowa's Alex Marinelli, Wisconsin's Evan Wick and Nebraska's Isaiah White. If seeds hold, the winner of White and Michigan's Logan Massa would face Joseph in the semifinals.

Penn State: Joseph (21-0) has never wrestled Wick. He's also never won a Big Ten title despite two NCAA crowns. He owns close wins over White and Massa; Marinelli defeated Joseph in last season's dual meet. Final three rounds at this weight well worth watching. "Definitely, no, I don’t wish it was easier," Joseph said about the weight class. "It is what it is. I think I’m at my best whenever I’m just going out to compete and wrestle hard, rather than thinking about results because that kind of messes with you a little bit."

174 pounds:

Overall: Probably the thinnest weight overall in terms of depth, but an anticipated finals rematch between Penn State's Mark Hall (23-0) and Michigan's Myles Amine once again could be close.

Penn State: Hall, too, is returning to his home state, where he was a six-time state champion. He'd like to change Penn State's fortunes at the Big Tens. "I would say at Big Tens the tough matches come a lot quicker," Hall said. "You have one match (at Big Tens) and then you’re in the semis where you’re wrestling top guys in the country. That’s how good the Big Ten is. Obviously, we want to win the Big Ten, and then we want to go win the nationals after that."

184 pounds:

Overall: Ohio State's Myles Martin has dominated throughout the season and is seeded ahead of Penn State's Shakur Rasheed. Nebraska's Tyler Venz and Emery Parker of Illinois are poised to have a strong tourney.

Penn State: Rasheed (16-0) says he, too, is healthy; a knee injury sidelined him for a few bouts. "I’m feeling good. I’m feeling pretty healthy. Definitely a little different from last year. I missed a couple matches, but I’m fresh," Rasheed said.

197 pounds:

Overall: Penn State's Bo Nickal (22-0) is seeking his third B1G crown and it would be the upset of the season if he doesn't get it. A rematch with Ohio State's Kollin Moore is likely.

Penn State: "I think the excitement is part of what helps us to be focused," Nickal said. "That’s why we train all year. We’re ready to go. It’s nice being on spring break so we don’t have to worry about classes and just focus on the tournament and go kick some butt."

285 pounds:

Overall: Certainly some representative depth here but the possible 1-2 finals match-up between Minnesota freshman Gable Steveson (28-0) and Penn State senior Anthony Cassar (21-1) could be one of the tourney's most anticipated bouts.

Penn State: "I’m excited," Cassar said. "I’m going to focus on one match at a time and then if we meet in the finals, or semis or quarters or whatever, I’ll be ready and prepared to dominate."



