A year ago as a freshman, 174-pound Mark Hall was one of five national champions for the Nittany Lions. Returning to the same weight class as a sophomore, Hall is discovering a completely different setting and an array of new challenges for both himself and the team.

"I'll be completely honest with you," Hall said, still catching his breath from his second-round win."There's like nothing the same (from last year.) Different place, wrestling different people. At the same time I'm good there (with) new environments."

The results suggest as much. After a major decision in the opening round, Hall racked up more bonus Thursday night with a 22-4 technical fall over Purdue's Dylan Lydy.

What is different, however, pertains to the team race. Trailing by 7.5 points after the first two rounds, the Nittany Lions aren't used to coming from behind. En route to a title year ago, for instance, they held a 4.5-point lead after day one. The year before that, they were ahead by 3.5.

But now with seven quarterfinalists alive for a championship and two more fighting in the wrestle-backs, head coach Cael Sanderson is reminding his wrestlers that the tournament still hasn't even hit the halfway mark.

"Tomorrow's the big day," he said. "These bonus points are really huge in the early rounds. We've got to wrestle. Everyone's had great matches. We're having fun. We're just competing hard. It's a great team race here but we just want each individual to just go out there and be themselves and wrestle hard."

While Penn State has seven quarterfinalists in Friday morning's round, the tournament-leading Buckeyes have nine. Their only wrestler to be defeated is still in the hunt for an All-America citation in the consolations.

Penn State, meanwhile, has two in the consolations. After both suffered falls in the opening round Thursday morning, Corey Keener (133) and Nick Lee (141) bounced back with wins in the consolation round.

Keener beat North Dakota State's Cam Sykora, 9-7, and was boosted by 4 near-fall points in the second period. Lee won his second match of the year against Northern Iowa's Josh Alber. After pinning Alber in early January, Lee battled Alber to a 7-3 decision this time in order to advance in the consolation round. Although they suffered defeat early, Sanderson is keeping the faith that Keener and Lee can contribute further to the team outcome on Friday.

"They could just keep going and get bonus points and get back up on that All-America stand," Sanderson said. "You can't do that if you're out."

In Friday morning's first consolation round, Keener gets Northern Colorado's Rico Montoya and Lee faces Central Michigan's Mason Smith of Central Michigan. Neither Penn State wrestler has faced his opponent previously in his career.

Penn State wrestlers who are still in the winner's bracket include: Zain Retherford (149), Jason Nolf (157), Vincenzo Joseph (165), Hall, Bo Nickal (184), Shakur Rasheed (197) and Nick Nevills (285).

Retherford struck first for the Nittany Lions Thursday night with a fall over Alfred Bannister of Maryland. It followed a 16-1 technical fall victory over Kyle Springer of Eastern Michigan in the first round, during which Retherford said he had to work through some opening-day nerves.

"I felt nervous the first match, which is good," he said. "I think every year I’ve kind of felt the nerves. … That’s a good thing. It’s better embracing that rather than trying to put that away. It feels awesome. There’s not too many things I get to do where I feel those nerves. I know that this is a special thing and I’m making the most out of this opportunity. I think I wrestled well. I’ve been working some stuff on top. I was able to get my bow-and-arrow. I haven’t been able to do that in awhile, so that was fun.

"I wanted a pin. That’s the best you can do out there for the team but I feel like I wrestled well. Definitely got my wind going a little bit (after) getting that first match and getting the jitters out of the way."

Retherford faces No. 8-seed Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State for the first time in tomorrow's quarterfinal.

At 157, Nolf posted a 6-1 win over Andrew Crone of Wisconsin. With that win, he's set to face Iowa's Michael Kemerer in the quarters. Kemerer battled Nolf close a year ago in two meetings but lost by decision each time.

At 165, Joseph beat Branson Ashworth of Wyoming, 3-1. He gets Isaiah White of Nebraska in the quarterfinal. They have yet to meet in college after White transferred to Nebraska prior to this season from Division II Notre Dame.

In the 174-pound final, Hall draws Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan. It'll be the first meeting of their collegiate career.

With his match occurring before Hall's at 174, Nickal secured his second win of the tournament with a 10-4 decision over Jordan Ellingwoopd of Central Michigan at 184. Tomorrow Nickal meets Cornell's Max Dean for the first time. Dean is the younger brother of Gabe Dean, whom Nickal beat in this championship a year ago.

At 197, Rasheed won by major decision over Daniel Chaid of UNC. He draws Michael Macchiavello of N.C State tomorrow. It'll be their first meeting.

At heavyweight, Nevills outlasted Michael Boykin of NC State in a rematch to win, 5-4, in double-tiebreaker overtime. Boykin won the previous contest in January. Although Nevills gave up the bout's only takedown in overtime, this time he rebounded with an escape and then a ride-out to advance in the championship bracket.

"I just don’t think I wrestled very well, (but) I just kept sticking with it," said Nevills. "I knew that when he got to his feet I was going to suck him back. I know I was still in the match. Coaches were telling me to get off bottom when I got taken down. It was a really unfortunate takedown I gave up. I just kept wrestling through. I’m excited to be wrestling in the quarterfinals tomorrow."

In the next round, Nevills faces Oregon State's Amar Dhesi. It'll be their first career meeting.

After suffering two consecutive losses to open the tournament, Penn State has now reeled off 16 consecutive victories to finish the day. Ohio State, meanwhile, finished 19-1.



