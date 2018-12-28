Just being able to indulge in holiday treats is the best Christmas present Penn State heavyweight Anthony Cassar has had in a while.

The Nittany Lion who struggled to meet the 197-pound limit last season bumped up to the 285-pound class this year and is tipping the scales at a beefier 235. That’s still 50 fewer pounds than the NCAA says he could allowably weigh, but eating the right stuff – a lot of the right stuff, actually – and heavy, in-season weightlifting has been the gift that keeps on giving.

“It was great. It’s a lot different to be able to eat everything, lift and be able to enjoy myself,” Cassar said Friday at the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex after returning from a Christmas break. “It was a lot different than last year.”

Last year’s holiday "feast" was celery and hot sauce and a lone macaroon … followed by a run. This year?

“I let myself indulge on Christmas,” Cassar said. “I had like 15 macaroons and then it was back to the grind after that.”

A heavier, happier bookend at the top end of Penn State’s lineup will accompany his Nittany Lion teammates to the Southern Scuffle on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 1-2, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Penn State has won that tournament each of the seven times in which it has competed and is a heavy favorite to win its eighth.

Cassar will be seeded either first or second at the Scuffle. Derek White of Oklahoma State is ranked fifth and Cassar third by Flo while Cassar is fifth and White is third in InterMat’s individual rankings. The weight class also features No. 7 Billy Miller of Virginia Tech (Edinboro transfer), No. 10 Thomas Haines of Lock Haven (Ohio State transfer) and No. 17 Joey Goodhart of Drexel.

Add Penn State teammate Nick Nevills, a two-time All-America who was this year’s preseason No. 2 prior to losing the lineup spot to Cassar, to that heavyweight field and it’s a minefield of competition.

Cassar is 7-0 this season and hasn’t been tested; his highlight win was over Jordan Wood of Lehigh. With at least five matches on tap at the Scuffle, Cassar will test not only his strength but his endurance as well.

“I’m excited that they’re (other teams) sending most of their starters to the Scuffle so it should be a good time and just feeling that tournament format,” Cassar said. “Last year it felt like it was pretty similar to the nationals format so waking up, wrestling a couple of matches a day, doing the same thing the next day, and just getting used to that format and proving myself once again.”

Cassar went 4-1 in last season’s Scuffle, placing third after an apparent trip to the finals to face teammate Shakur Rasheed was halted when a takedown was overturned by review in the semifinals and he lost in overtime.

Most wrestlers employ in-season weight training methods to stay strong and help maintain their weight but cut back on intensity. Not so much for Cassar.

“I just love picking up big things and putting them back down,” Cassar said about lifting weights. “It’s something I always did in high school and last year I had to sacrifice a little bit, always wrestling and trying to make that weight.”

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson doesn’t know how much Cassar can lift; he simply hopes he doesn’t lift too much.

“When I watch him in the room, I’m worried about making sure he doesn’t hurt himself because he likes to move a lot of weight around … he’s very strong,” Sanderson said. “I know every time I wrestle with him, something feels broken.”

Sanderson is looking for optimum effort from Cassar and Co. at the Scuffle. He’s aware the overall competition isn’t quite as strong this season as it’s been in past events, but he wants his team to be in top form.

“We just want to see our team wrestle as a team,” he said. “We want our individuals to wrestle with a little bit of enthusiasm. Just like any team tournament, bonus points are a big part of it -- wrestling for one another.

“We want to see those things. I think our team likes that, you see them kind of step up in big moments, in big dual meets, and they like wrestling as a team and being the best team they can be. We’re excited to see what they can do in a tough team tournament like this.”

Sanderson said Oklahoma State is a national title contender and “as good a team as anybody,” and he’s looking forward to a “fun” team race.

“More important than that, we’re looking for effort and hustle and progress,” he said. “You’re coming off a couple of weeks where you’ve not competed so hopefully we’ll be ready to go so we’ll find out soon.”

He said preparation for a tournament can alter slightly as opposed to a dual meet.

“I think you have to look at (individuals) a little bit but we’re not going to change our workouts and our plans,” Sanderson said. “You have to be aware of who you’re competing against and their strengths and where they’re going to attack from.

“Our guys are aware of who they’re competing against. They know what their opponents do. It’s more about them being themselves and us being able to wrestle in our positions. If it’s not your position, you clear it; that’ just kind of fundamental wrestling. It’s more of just do what we do and if it’s not what we do, just get the heck out of there and go back to what we do,” he said.

Penn State is taking 18 wrestlers, its 10 regulars, redshirt Brody Teske, who will compete unattached, and seven others: Dominic Giannangeli (141), Jarod Verkleeren (149), Luke Gardner (149), Bo Pipher (157), Mason Manville (165), Francisco Bisono (184) and Nick Nevills (285).

Sanderson also said that freshman Gavin Teasdale (125), a four-time PIAA champion who withdrew from the University last fall because of health issues, is working out with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club but has yet to re-enroll for the spring semester.

Top contenders for individual titles would be Oklahoma State’s fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni at 125; Daton Fix (OSU), Austin Gomez (Iowa State) and Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) at 133; Nick Lee (Penn State) and Kaid Brock (Oklahoma State) at 141; Brady Berge (PSU), Mitch Finesilver (Duke), Jarret Degan (Iowa State), Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State) and Jared Prince (Navy) at 149; and Jason Nolf (PSU) and David Carr (ISU) at 157.

Penn State’s top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph will be the top seed at 165 and he’ll contend with Chance Marsteller of Lock Haven and Chandler Rogers of Oklahoma State. Top contenders at the remaining four weights are Mark Hall (Penn State) and David McFadden (Virginia Tech) at 174; Shakur Rasheed (Penn State) at 184; Bo Nickal (Penn State) and Willie Miklus (Iowa State) at 197; and Cassar, Derek White (OSU), Billy Miller (Virginia Tech) and Thomas Haines (Lock Haven) at 285.