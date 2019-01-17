First reported on Sunday by SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic as having entered the NCAA's new transfer portal, Penn State senior wide receiver Brandon Polk made the announcement official Thursday afternoon via social media.

As part of a statement released on Twitter, Polk thanked Penn State fans for their support through the years and announced his intention to seek a landing spot for his final season of eligibility following his graduation this spring.

"After discussing this decision with my family and others close to me, and sending up many prayers seeking guidance from God, I have decided to leave Penn State after I graduate this Spring, and play my last year of college football elsewhere," the statement reads.