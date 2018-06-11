Four-star wide receiver John Metchie was back in Happy Valley this weekend for his first official visit. Dating back to July 2017, Metchie has been a regular visitor to Penn State, taking six unofficial visits between last summer and this year’s Blue-White Game. Now, for his seventh visit, he decided that it was time to use an official visit, as that would allow the Nittany Lion coaching staff to pay for his brother and mother to come down from Canada for an all-expenses paid trip.

Metchie has now taken seven visits to Penn State in the past year.

“My mom and my brother were the main reason I took the official visit now,” Metchie said. “With me being so close with Penn State, the next step in my recruitment with them was to get my mom and brother on campus to see how they liked it.”

He added, “Mom was real impressed with the campus. She thought it was a beautiful campus. I know she was also impressed with the coaches. She said that she felt like this was home for me, which was good. Everyone there are really nice people, real caring people. That was big for her to see all of that.” Metchie was hosted by redshirt freshman wide receiver KJ Hamler. The two have become friends in recent months, making Hamler the perfect host. “KJ is my boy,” Methcie said. “I’ve been hanging out with him and staying with him every time I go up there, so we’re already close. But it was good to see him again and see all of the other wide receivers. They’re a cool group of guys. It was definitely good for me to get that team feel. I enjoyed being around all of the guys.” In addition to sitting down with head coach James Franklin in his office, as well as watching film with wide receiver coach David Corley, Metchie and his family were able to have both breakfast and dinner with the coaching staff. During all of those opportunities, they made it clear to Metchie and his family that this decision was about more than just football.