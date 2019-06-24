“I'm planning on it. It's actually between three schools, Oregon, Penn State, and... Louisville,” Gowdy said of his remaining two official visits. “But I know my head coach, he's planning to take us to the White Out game (vs. Michigan Oct. 19 at Beaver Stadium) I think during the season. That's going to be an unofficial so I might not have to waste that official. So I think that’s about it.”

The No. 220 overall player in the Class of 2020 is not done, though, saying today that three more visits are on his to-do list, including a trip to Penn State.

ATLANTA - Wide receiver Bryce Gowdy has checked out the Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Syracuse football programs on official visits each of the past three weekends.

In Atlanta this week to compete in Tuesday’s Rivals 5-Star Challenge, Gowdy said that he intends to make a decision on his remaining visits sometime shortly after the end of the dead period.

And as for his actual college football choice, Gowdy indicated that August is shaping up as the month for his decision, and if not then, toward the end of his junior season at Deerfield Beach High School.

When it comes time to make that choice, Gowdy indicated that the Nittany Lions are likely to be among that group from which he decides.

“Penn State, they're high on my list,” said Gowdy. “I talk to Coach Parker and Coach Seider every day. And they're real cool. They're both real genuine people and they really want to coach me.”

Offering some details of his relationship with Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, Gowdy noted that he consistently hears from the Nittany Lions’ Florida recruiting liaison. And, maybe more important, Seider’s Florida pedigree has helped lead to an easy relationship, Gowdy added.

Not the only relationship with Penn State, Gowdy said that newly arrived Nittany Lion receiver John Dunmore has also been selling the program consistently.

“John Dunmore, he hit me up every day now. He's always in my ear, “We Are, We Are.” He loves Penn State,” said Gowdy. “He's loving it up there, and he's up there now and loving it. He just got there and he's already like, ‘Man, this is it. I know I made the right choice. Man, you gotta come with me.’”

Whether or not Gowdy decides as much will come down to a few factors the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is looking to see out of the program in the coming weeks and months.

Wanting to play for a program with a quarterback that can get him the ball, Gowdy is also interested in a few other areas.

“I know they got a few quarterbacks committed. I know one of them hit me up,” said Gowdy of current Nittany Lion verbal commitment Micah Bowens. “I want to see the offense, really. I want to see how they produce and how they work outside of football, like if they really grind it like where I'm from.”