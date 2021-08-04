Would a PSU commit answer an OSU call? Uniforms ranked, more: newsstand

The Penn State and college football worlds are spinning with a quickening pace as schools across the country start summer camp while recruiting fallout highlights the prospect scene following a busy July. Here are the top tweets and headlines around Lions land and the sport in general for Aug. 4.

Sean Clifford and Keyvone Lee meet for a handoff at Michigan. Both school's uniforms received a shout out from ESPN.

Tweets of the day

Over at Ohio State centric site Lettermen Row, ace recruiting and team reporter Jeremy Birmingham answered a question of the day that Penn State fans don't want to think about but have to consider: If the Buckeyes would call in-state three-star and longtime Nittany Lions quarterback commit Drew Allar, would he listen? Birmingham calls it 'no guarantee' and this space is inclined to not only agree but say that it feels very unlikely that he'd entertain head coach Ryan Day and co., after helping to build what is currently the nation's No. 1 Class of 2022 in State College. Ohio State does need a quarterback in this cycle now, however, after Quinn Ewers reclassified to the Class of 2021 so that he can arrive on campus by the middle of this month. It's recruiting, so anything is possible, but it's hard to imagine Allar changing his mind.

An ESPN college football panel ranked college football's best current jerseys. It went Notre Dame one, Michigan two, and Penn State three.

Odafe "Jasyon" Oweh is "standing out" at Baltimore Ravens training camp, the team's website says.

Temps were closer to fall-like this morning at Beaver Stadium with 31 days to go until the opener at Wisconsin.

Headlines of the day

