Penn State added its second offensive lineman in the Class of 2019 Monday, as Delaware native Saleem Wormley officially announced his commitment. A 6-foot-4, 300 pound prospect from Smyrna, Wormley came onto the scene at the end of March when he visited Penn State for the first time. Not only did he leave town with an offer that afternoon, but he quickly returned to Penn State for a second visit just three weeks later. When he returned for a third time just one week later for the Blue-White Game, it was clear that the Nittany Lions had put themselves in an excellent position.

Wormley will return to Penn State this upcoming weekend for the Lasch Bash Barbecue!

“I chose Penn State for a lot of reasons. I believe that, during my time there, we’re going to have multiple shots at competing for a national championship,” said Wormley. “I like what Coach Franklin is building. They also have a great [kinesiology] program, so I don’t have to worry about education.

“Also, the coaches were a key part of it. Just looking at with what Franklin is doing with the program and how Limegrover coaches his lineman, I feel comfortable with them. The strength coach, Coach Galt, was cool, too. He showed me their extensive training program and how each one is different for each player. I think that’s going to help me maximize my potential.” Notre Dame was another school that intrigued Wormley. Throughout the winter and spring, he built a strong relationship with Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, but since South Bend is more than a 10-hour drive from his home, Wormley was forced to wait until mid-June, when he could take an official visit, to see the school for himself. As expected, he enjoyed the trip, but things quickly changed just a few days later, as the Irish accepted a commitment from another former PSU target, offensive lineman Zeke Correll, on June 18. Correll was the fourth offensive lineman to join Notre Dame’s Class of 2019. With four official visits remaining, Wormley took one additional trip before the summer window closed, checking out Rutgers June 22-24. That trip also impressed Wormley, giving him something to think about in the weeks leading up to his commitment. However, if there was one major advantage that Penn State had over Rutgers, it was his relationship with the other members of Penn State’s Class of 2019. “I talked to Penn State’s commits more than any other school,” said Wormley. “All of those guys are real cool and chill guys. That definitely made me feel comfortable with the decision.”