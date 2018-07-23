Wormley commits to Penn State
Penn State added its second offensive lineman in the Class of 2019 Monday, as Delaware native Saleem Wormley officially announced his commitment.
A 6-foot-4, 300 pound prospect from Smyrna, Wormley came onto the scene at the end of March when he visited Penn State for the first time. Not only did he leave town with an offer that afternoon, but he quickly returned to Penn State for a second visit just three weeks later. When he returned for a third time just one week later for the Blue-White Game, it was clear that the Nittany Lions had put themselves in an excellent position.
“I chose Penn State for a lot of reasons. I believe that, during my time there, we’re going to have multiple shots at competing for a national championship,” said Wormley. “I like what Coach Franklin is building. They also have a great [kinesiology] program, so I don’t have to worry about education.
“Also, the coaches were a key part of it. Just looking at with what Franklin is doing with the program and how Limegrover coaches his lineman, I feel comfortable with them. The strength coach, Coach Galt, was cool, too. He showed me their extensive training program and how each one is different for each player. I think that’s going to help me maximize my potential.”
Notre Dame was another school that intrigued Wormley. Throughout the winter and spring, he built a strong relationship with Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, but since South Bend is more than a 10-hour drive from his home, Wormley was forced to wait until mid-June, when he could take an official visit, to see the school for himself. As expected, he enjoyed the trip, but things quickly changed just a few days later, as the Irish accepted a commitment from another former PSU target, offensive lineman Zeke Correll, on June 18. Correll was the fourth offensive lineman to join Notre Dame’s Class of 2019.
With four official visits remaining, Wormley took one additional trip before the summer window closed, checking out Rutgers June 22-24. That trip also impressed Wormley, giving him something to think about in the weeks leading up to his commitment. However, if there was one major advantage that Penn State had over Rutgers, it was his relationship with the other members of Penn State’s Class of 2019.
“I talked to Penn State’s commits more than any other school,” said Wormley. “All of those guys are real cool and chill guys. That definitely made me feel comfortable with the decision.”
Wormley currently sits just outside of the Rivals100. He’s currently the sixth-ranked offensive guard in 2019, although he could play guard or tackle for the Nittany Lions. Wormley was also participated in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last month. He was one of the top performers along the offensive line.
“Saleem was great at the [Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge,” said Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman.”We saw it at the New Jersey camp and more of it in Atlanta this week. You look at him and he’s not as wide some of the other linemen, but he does a good job. He has some really strong hands and does a good job getting them on the chest. He is pretty athletic for an interior guy and he is agile enough to move from left to right.”
Wormley is now the 12th prospect to join Penn State's Class of 2019. Following the news about 2018 OL Nana Asiedu, the Lions are expected to add at least two more offensive lineman in this year's class. Junior college prospect Anthony Whigan is expected to visit this upcoming weekend for the Lasch Bash, as are 2019 prospects Walter Rouse and Zachary Franks.
Blue White Illustrated will have much more on Wormley’s commitment in the coming days!