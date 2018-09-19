“The dude is like 3-for-3 with two touchdowns. So he's done pretty well with (the opportunity),” said McSorley. “He's done a really good job.”

McSorley, a record-holder of many of Penn State’s passing records already and soon to have more, registered his initial impressions.

McSorley’s understudy for the first three weeks of the season as second-stringer Tommy Stevens has nursed an unspecified right foot injury, Clifford made his mark again for the Nittany Lions earlier Saturday afternoon in their 63-10 win against Kent State. Completing a 95-yard touchdown pass to Daniel George in the fourth quarter, the redshirt freshman signal-caller set a school record for the longest touchdown pass in its 132-year history.

Surrounded by reporters late Saturday afternoon in the Beaver Stadium media room, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was asked to assess the early performance of Sean Clifford .

Actually, appearing as McSorley’s mop-up backup in each of the past two games, Clifford is now 4-for-4 in his Penn State career.



Good for 151 yards and two touchdowns on his four completions, the performances numbering just 15 combined snaps from scrimmage have propelled Clifford to an astronomical quarterback rating of 582.10.

The type of start to a collegiate career most quarterbacks could only dream to attain, Clifford says his current satisfaction has very little to do with perfection or school passing records. Rather, admittedly humbled by his true freshman 2017 season in which he was forced to sit entirely out of action, the Cincinnati-area product is simply thrilled to be back out on the field.

“I didn't really think about or envision what a perfect start would be. I'm just glad I got the opportunity to play and the opportunity to help the team,” Clifford told reporters Wednesday via teleconference. “When my number was called, I just relied on my guys. I think everyone did their job… So I think overall, it's been a great experience and I'm just excited to get more time.”

To get it, Clifford is determined to stick with the career game plan that has brought him thus far.

Namely, according to Clifford himself and his teammates, that has been by sticking close to the hip of McSorley and Stevens throughout his 21 months in the program.

Described by junior wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins as a student of the game with a fiery competitive streak and athleticism to match, Clifford displayed winning traits upon his arrival as an early enrollee in January 2017. Said Thompkins, “He’s one of those guys that, even at a young age, he showed a lot of accountability and responsibility. He just handles himself the right way. He has a lot of good traits to build off of and a good building block as a freshman… You can kind of tell that he's somebody that's going to be special.”

Clifford might have to wait a bit longer for his next opportunity to contribute in game action, though.

Having missed the first three games of the season, Stevens appears to soon be ready to make his return as the Nittany Lions’ primary backup quarterback, according to head coach James Franklin earlier this week. Said to have been available to play for Penn State’s week three matchup if “needed”, Stevens is again expected to be available for the Friday night tilt in Champaign, Ill.

How that impacts an eager Clifford, however, will be minimal.

Coming from a spring practice session in which he already took the majority of an injured-Stevens’ reps, Clifford says he has fully embraced the mindset of preparing each day as though he was the Nittany Lions’ starter; a mindset learned from both McSorley and Stevens.

“Everybody is practicing like we're the starting quarterback and we're watching film like we're the starting quarterback. So when it comes to that, it really doesn't change anything,” said Clifford. “Obviously, reps will be dished out differently, but from a preparation perspective, there's no change to my preparation.”

It’s this element that has McSorley sharing in the enthusiasm for Clifford’s future as a Nittany Lion.

Beyond the tangible skill already flashing through in his limited-rep performances so far, that Clifford signals his work ethic as his primary attribute in which he takes pride is a strong indicator of what’s to come.

“I think this offseason was huge for him being able to get a bunch of reps and learn as much as possible. He took a lot of ownership this offseason on learning our offense and being able to execute things properly, understanding what you're trying to attack and all that sort of stuff,” said McSorley. “He did a really good job this offseason and it's starting to pay off for him, so I'm super excited for what he's been able to do. The opportunities he's had, he's taken advantage of them.”