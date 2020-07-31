That means completing either a full season or possibly an abbreviated one depending on when the university and Big Ten Conference allow the season to begin. Penn State was 12-2 last season but was a decided underdog to Iowa in the NCAA championships in Minneapolis. But because the NCAA canceled that event (and all other collegiate tournaments and spring sports schedules), the Lions are still the defending national champions, having won four in a row from 2016-19.

There will be no hype for any collegiate sports this year without first having hope, and Penn State wrestling fans are hoping the Nittany Lions will be able to compete.

Fans of all sports from the amateur level to the highly paid professionals don’t know what to expect because of the COVID-19 pandemic that since mid-March has wreaked havoc on not just the sports world but civilization in general.

If only the answers were as prevalent as the questions surrounding the 2020-21 college wrestling season.

The Ivy League and Patriot League have already canceled all fall sports, as have many other conferences. Some Division III conferences have done the same, and their cancellations have included winter sports that begin in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 instructed their universities in July to play only conference games in all fall sports.

Mike Moyer, the executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association, said he's closely watching what happens with college football.

“I think how that goes will to a large extent determine what happens to winter sports,” he said. College sports administrators are “probably a few more weeks away from really seeing what’s going to happen with football.”

Moyer added that it would be “very, very challenging” to move the NCAA Wrestling Championships off of their current mid-March dates in St. Louis. “Just know that every week that it gets delayed, the season is going to be shortened by that much,” Moyer said. “Clearly, I sense in hearing from the NCAA they are trying to do everything they can to get the seasons in. Right now, they’re really focused on the fall sports and seeing how that goes.”

Penn State’s wrestling schedule has not been announced, and typically isn’t until mid-September. But two of the nonconference matches scheduled would be the longstanding rivalry with Lehigh, at Rec Hall this year, and a home match against Iowa State, according to Cyclones coach Kevin Dresser on Twitter in April.

Those are matches that fans will want to see, but one of the unknowns, similar to football, is whether fans will be permitted to attend.

Moyer noted that a number of colleges, including Penn State, are not allowing their students to return to campus after Thanksgiving. He wondered aloud if athletes will be permitted on campus. “There are two schools of thought,” he said. “One is that they won’t want the regular student body there, and administrators might not want the student-athletes there. The other is that without the regular student body there, they could make it safer for the athletes.”

In years past, Moyer said there was a movement to construct a one-semester season in which wrestling would take place from January to May in order to give first-year athletes the first semester to get acclimated to college without the grueling nature of the sport.

“It’s just sort of in a vetting process right now and trying to figure out how the intercollegiate season can fit the best with our international season,” he said. “Trying to figure out how those two schedules would coincide is another part of the situation. Wrestling is a grueling, demanding sport, and the coaches who are supportive of this believe that shortening that season could reduce a lot of the wear and tear on the athletes.”

