Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 17:03:11 -0500') }} football Edit

With three visits last week, 5-star Bryan Bresee has two more planned

W8apaeuoollq4gyguoew
Bryan Bresee
Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Five-star Bryan Bresee has been taking as many visits as he can as he heads into his junior season. The Damascus, Md. defensive lineman visited Maryland, Florida, and Penn State starting on Thursda...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}