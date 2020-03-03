“My message to the guys yesterday was, again, trying to put your walls up. Don't worry about the what-ifs. You can't win the moment unless you're in the moment. Staying present,” Chambers said. “I know I'm a broken record, but that's what I've been saying.”

Understanding the challenge at hand, facing an ascendant Spartan squad riding a three-game winning streak that includes scalps of No. 18 Iowa and No. 9 Maryland, Chambers is determined to keep the message to his team consistent.

His Nittany Lions have a record of 21-8 for the 2019-20 season, owning an 11-7 mark against Big Ten competition, and are a certain lock for their first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years. Hosting No. 16 Michigan State Tuesday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m., ESPN), the No. 20 Nittany Lions also hold in their hands the long shot opportunity at sharing a conference title or, more likely, a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament last week.

That broken record message is intentional.



Trying to recapture some of the energy and intensity that helped guide the Nittany Lions to a program-best eight-game winning streak against Big Ten opponents following a 2-4 start to the conference schedule, Penn State now finds itself with only two games remaining in the regular season. And though they’re still ranked in the AP Top 25 despite a 1-3 record their past four games, Chambers and the Nittany Lions are determined to enter their most consequential stretch of the season with momentum.

“We have to continue to get better, and we can get better,” Chambers said. “You go back to that eight-game winning streak, we were playing at an elite level, a really high level. Can we get to that level again? And (be) a little bit better, and take the next step, and punch through? That's the goal at practice today, that's the goal tomorrow night, that's the most important thing, to me, heading into the postseason.”

Fewer examples exist of Penn State’s best this season than the Nittany Lions’ performance at Michigan State on Feb. 4.

Securing a 75-70 road win, just the second in 28 tries at the Breslin Center, the Nittany Lions went toe-to-toe with the nation’s preseason No. 1-ranked team. To do so, the Nittany Lions needed a dynamic 20-point effort from Myreon Jones, including six 3-pointers, plus 24 points from Lamar Stevens and another 10 points and eight rebounds from Mike Watkins. They also needed to overcome a late deficit, then hold off the Spartans with clutch free throws, to finally secure the win.

“Watching the first game against Michigan State. I mean, they punched, we counter-punched big time,” Chambers said. “And I think that's just playing with confidence, getting the rust off MJ, and playing fast. When we play fast like we did that first half Rutgers, man, we look like the team that's played all season long.

“We gotta get that second wind going. We got to get that next gear going, especially against a team who's playing their best. And I'm excited about playing Michigan State at their best. We're going to see exactly where we are and what we need to do moving forward.”

Added to the intrigue of Tuesday night’s rematch, the Nittany Lions will also celebrate five senior members of the program appearing at the Bryce Jordan Center for the final time in their careers.

Walk-ons Stephen Beattie and Grant Hazel, plus transfer Curtis Jones Jr., fifth-year senior Mike Watkins, and Lamar Stevens, starting his program-record 134th consecutive game, will be honored in a postgame ceremony. Hoping to eliminate the inevitable distractions that come from the annual rite of passage, Chambers said he’s made a particular effort to keep his seniors calm and focused on the task at hand.

“I just said guys, go out and play basketball. We'll worry about the senior stuff after the game. Worry about what's inside the lines. That's the most important thing right now, and being a great teammate,” Chambers said. “Your family will be there afterward and all that stuff, but you need to be dialed in and focused on the task at hand and that's getting better. That's improvement, that's growth. That's what we have to do.

“I want to see us play 40 minutes. We’ve played sporadically right now and that's not going to be good enough as we approach the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.”