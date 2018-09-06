“It’s really night and day as it relates to where he was in the spring,” said Banks. “It's just a high rep position, and he's obviously had limited reps there. But he's working really, really hard to embrace the position move and… to put himself in the position to compete for playing time.”

Safeties coach Tim Banks has seen that progression up close throughout the year, generating high expectations for the long-term with a patient perspective in the sophomore’s immediate future.

The Nittany Lion safety’s coaches and teammates frequently say as much, noting the transition Wade made from corner to safety this past spring and, further, his evolution in the position in the time since.

At a position that takes on similar characteristics to a quarterback, just on the defensive side of the ball, according to Banks, that has left the coaching staff to take on a gradual approach to Wade’s playing time this season. Lining up for 16 of Penn State’s defensive snaps on Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State, the Pittsburgh native continued to make those progressions while leaving plenty of opportunity for improvement in the weeks ahead as he finished with one tackle in the game.



Considering all the work he’s put in so far, and the work he still expects to put in moving forward, Wade is mimicking the approach Penn State’s coaches have set for him.

“I switched in spring ball, and since then it's been -- it's not really a lot on the physical standpoint or running around or anything, but the most important thing is the mental standpoint,” he said. “At cornerback, you're kind of like isolated, just doing your job, worrying about you. But at safety you gotta know what the cornerback is doing, gotta know what the safety is doing, the linebacker is doing. So I'm ready to just trying to take strides on the mental aspect of the game, and that's just something I've been working on a lot.”

Interviewed Thursday, Banks described a number of other areas Wade is expected to continue to improve as the season progresses.

Bringing a “super competitive” mindset to the game, Banks said Wade has room to improve “being able to not only execute his job and understand what's required but also his teammates around him.”

Describing them as skills that demand time, however, Banks added that being able to corral the entire defense is something that Wade can grasp once his own responsibilities are well in hand.

“I know he wants to have it down pat right now, but it typically takes some time,” said Banks. “But I believe he'll get it because he wants to and he's working at it.”

Penn State head coach James Franklin has been witness to the same evolution. Describing Wade as having made progress academically, as a teammate, and through his social consciousness, the notion of Wade’s ascent isn’t in question. Rather, understanding the impatience that comes with the desire to be better, Franklin said the sophomore has a bright future ahead.

“I know he wants his role to be more prominent and I think it will be. I think we’ll continue to grow and evolve as he continues to learn a new position,” said Franklin. “I think he’s going to end up being a big-time player for us.”

All it’ll take, of course, is time.

As Banks described, it’s something Wade isn’t in short supply of as he continues his career trajectory.

“He's obviously continuing to get better week in and week out from a practice perspective. Obviously, the first game with him playing safety was big for him and some things that obviously he would love to have an opportunity to do better,” said Banks. “And the good news, like I told him, he will. He'll get that opportunity this weekend and correct some things.

“But he's doing well. He's working really hard. His work ethic is unmatched. I appreciate his attention to detail and I'm looking forward to watching him continue to develop.”