“It's March, man. It's March and you're playing meaning meaningful games in March. How fun is that? Man, that's exciting,” Chambers said. “You have 21 wins, 11 wins in the Big Ten, you're still top 25, however many weeks that's been. Really exciting stuff. Historical year. Now we gotta finish it. It's March!”

Now 21-8 for the season with two games remaining, 11-7 against Big Ten competition, and a virtual lock for the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in his nine years at the helm, the Nittany Lions have created for themselves a highly consequential and opportunistic final month of the season.

“I don't want to make excuses and I'm not giving explanations. I'm not doing that. We're not into that. Not at this point in the season,” Chambers said. “I do think fatigue played a little bit of a factor because that game was blistering. It was up and down. But we have to have the mental conditioning, something I've talked to you guys about all season long, the mental fitness to really get your second wind and to battle through.”

Asked if effort and, by extension, fatigue had anything to do with the program’s struggles in a 77-68 loss at Iowa Saturday, Chambers acknowledged its existence as a factor, then rejected it as an excuse.

Because of that new reality, Chambers isn’t obliging anything but the same tough-minded attitude that brought the program to this point.





The sophomore guard, second on the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game this season, notched just four points, a rebound, and an assist in 23 minutes of action against the Hawkeyes. Now, with No. 16 Michigan State on deck Tuesday for senior night at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m., ESPN), the No. 20 Nittany Lions are just hoping to get the best version of Jones back.

"I expected a little rust, and he was rusty, and he was winded. Especially to jump into a game versus Iowa, who's the highest scoring team in the league, you know, probably not the best game to start back at when it's like this going up and down and he's just trying to get his wind back," Chambers said. "So I mean, it's the same thing with Michigan State tomorrow night. But we're going to keep putting him out there out there and get him ready for postseason play.

"We talked yesterday after film. He knows that he's got to search his shots, he's gotta look for shots. He's got to make everybody else better too. But you know, he'll catch up. It's going to take him a little while, but he'll catch up. I mean, he was out a long time.”



That absence, beginning immediately following an explosive 20-point performance that helped down Michigan State in East Lansing on Feb. 4, left Jones out of the Nittany Lions’ lineup for 23 days.

In the meantime, the Nittany Lions managed wins against Minnesota, at Purdue, and Northwestern before dropping back-to-back games against Illinois and at Indiana, bookended by a 65-64 home win against Rutgers. That 4-2 mark, Chambers said, deserved acknowledgment as an accomplishment for the way the Nittany Lions rallied in his absence.

“I’m really proud of our team for weathering the storm. You need a little bit of luck. And we were a little bit unlucky,” Chambers said, noting comparable injury absences at Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin with fewer games missed. “You got to get a little bit lucky with health, with bounces and I'm really proud of being 4-2 without MJ. Man, these guys really stepped up and did some great things. That shows you the depth of our team and that team still needs to get better. There's a better team within this team. I know it. We just got to get MJ going.”

Coming off Saturday’s loss, the Nittany Lions’ third in four games, Chambers identified other areas that also must see improvements moving forward.

Describing the effort as one of 20 minutes instead of the 40 that are necessary against league opponents, Chambers said good shots and layup looks didn’t go down but also acknowledged other issues. Committing 10 turnovers that helped lead to 13 Iowa points, including seven in the less competitive second-half, the Nittany Lions also finished on the losing end of a 45-41 rebounding battle and again suffered from some questionable shot selection.

“Our offense needs to help our defense. I get it. We had some good shots. We also took some contested shots. We got to get back to sharing the basketball and putting the ball inside and letting them play inside out. I think that's where we're most effective,” Chambers said, pivoting to optimism. “But I think we're close. A lot of the issues I'm seeing on film are very correctable. Our guys have a great mindset. Their approach and film was great yesterday. And I know they're excited for this opportunity.”

Penn State presently holds the fifth seed in the conference standings with two games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis beginning March 11.