“I’m really pleased with him,” said Franklin. “He’s legitimately fighting for a starting job and getting a lot of reps with the 1s right now.”

No small compliment, Franklin said that the rising redshirt sophomore offensive lineman had made great strides with his fundamentals and technique up front, his mentality, and his durability. As opposed to his high school career at Exeter in which he was just a better athlete than his opponents, the Reading-area product had truly improved as much as much as anybody in the program.

The key?



For Menet himself, availability was the best ability he could possibly bring to the field.

Oft banged up in the early part of his Penn State career, battling bumps and bruises rather than anything major, the start-and-stop nature stunted his development. Conversely, able to remain injury free to play throughout the 2017 season, into winter workouts, spring ball, summer workouts and now in preseason camp, Menet has taken advantage of the opportunity.

“Me being able to stay healthy has just really helped me develop in pretty much everything that encompasses O-line,” said Menet. “My athleticism, my strength, just trying to hone in on all the skills that Coach Limegrover is teaching us every day. Just being able to stay healthy has really just helped me continue to grow and get better.

“I’m just happy to be healthy now and I've just been really working on treating my body right and doing everything I can to stay healthy.”

Fast forward to Penn State’s preseason practices, and Franklin’s confidence in Menet hasn’t diminished at all. And in fact, Franklin is quite pleased with the progress he’s made at this point in his career trajectory, taking no issue with swatting down some of the loftier expectations that might have accompanied Menet’s arrival with the Nittany Lions.

“It’s amazing. Menet gets here, and he was a highly recruited guy, but because he didn't start like game two of his freshman year it’s almost been like, is everything ok for Michal Menet? Michal Menet is doing extremely well.”

Making the switch from right guard to center dating back to spring practices, swapping with Connor McGovern, he’s focused his efforts on snapping throughout the summer and is comfortable with the job.

“Right now I think he’s really helping us by the way he’s playing at center with a lot of confidence. He has tremendous athleticism," said Franklin. "I actually think Connor moving to guard plays to his strengths a little bit as well. Obviously, that’s still a battle going on but right now but I think we’re getting pretty comfortable with Menet at center and with Connor, who is a little bit bigger of a guy, at guard for us. Menet maybe has a little bit more quickness, so I think that’s a nice little combination right now and he’s doing really well.

“I just think this recruiting process sometimes creates false expectations for the fans and for our players and for their parents and for everybody - their communities sometimes. Michal Menet is doing great. We’ve been pleased with him all along and now he’s in a place where he's really battling to have a significant role for us so we’ve been pleased with him.”