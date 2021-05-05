“We ask Pennsylvanians to continue to get vaccinated to help us begin to return to the activities we've enjoyed prior to the pandemic,” Franklin said in a prepared statement. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated, the better chance we have to get back to 107,000 strong here in Beaver Stadium. Last season wasn't the same without the support of our amazing fans at home and on the road. We want our Ball State game on September 11 to be our first family reunion in almost two years, and we want Beaver Stadium and all of Happy Valley rocking.”

Rejecting the notion of mandating anything, the Nittany Lions’ head coach instead insisted that through education, an approach actively taken in Penn State’s program, a return to some normalcy might be possible. And, he added, he’d be happy to do his part to encourage those efforts if it meant a boost to the effort.

Reiterating his priorities of health and safety for the students, coaches, staff and community in and around Penn State football’s program, Franklin revealed that he and his wife, Fumi, have both been fully vaccinated. Additionally, in an update to comments made through the course of the program’s spring practices, he added that “many members” of the team’s staff and players have also been fully vaccinated.

Speaking on behalf of the players themselves, the 6-foot-6, 253-pound Johnson contextualized the vaccination effort and what it might mean to the team for the quickly approaching 2021 football season.

“This past season, we really missed the Penn State family cheering us on at Beaver Stadium,” Johnson said. “In order to be able to have 107,000 of our closest friends cheering us on this season, we ask everyone that is able to get vaccinated. I myself am halfway through my vaccination process. I'm looking forward to receiving my second dose. I speak for our entire program by saying we're looking forward to bringing the family back together this fall.”

Extending that message to Penn State students, with an emphasis that they could receive a first dose on campus and still be eligible and able to receive a second dose anywhere else in the country, the press conference also featured echoed messages of the effort’s continued importance to the community as a whole. An overwhelming economic engine to not only Penn State athletics but also the university and its surrounding community, Franklin concluded his remarks by stressing the need to push ahead with the vaccination effort throughout Pennsylvania.

“This is not just about Penn State football. This is about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Franklin said. “We know how important it is for our community and fans to have our college football and professional teams in all sports returned to full capacity. These teams have an economic impact on our communities and provide a sense of togetherness for every fan base. Getting the vaccine will help protect our community and our children, who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine. Getting the vaccine will help our local businesses by allowing them to return to normal operation and having large gatherings like football games to boost the economy.”

The Nittany Lions return to action Sept. 4 when they open the 2021 season at Wisconsin.