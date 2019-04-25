“I’m pretty sure I’m going to get drafted, I know that, but as far as round-wise, I really don’t care really,” said Sanders. “I’m looking for the best team that has the best fit for me. I really just want my foot in the door. The main goal is to get to that second contract and earn that second contract. That’s really the main goal.”

And that, he told reporters at last month’s Penn State Pro Day, will be his only consideration as the big moment finally approaches.

Fresh off a breakout junior campaign at Penn State, emerging from the considerable shadow of Saquon Barkley to produce 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns of his own on 220 carries, Sanders will hear certainly his name called by an NFL franchise this weekend.

Poised to become the second running back drafted out of Penn State in as many years, erasing a drought of seven years dating back to Evan Royster’s sixth-round selection in 2011, current running backs assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider sees a trend developing. Working to continue to bring more elite running backs into the room on a year-by-year basis through recruiting, Seider indicated this spring that the pitch is a relatively straightforward one.



“I think that's Penn State. When I was playing at West Virginia, you always had a fascination for the lineage of running backs that come through this program. I mean, it speaks for itself. We say Linebacker U, but it could even be Running Back U,” said Seider. “You can match Penn State running back history with playing on the next level with anybody in the country. And the kids understand that before you even go in there. They understand the history of Penn State. Saquon made it sexy again, and now Miles is coming right behind him.”

The question for Sanders heading into the Draft, however, is not whether or not he’ll match or exceed Barkley’s No.2 overall selection from the year prior.

Projected to go as high as the second round by some draft analysts, Sanders is focused more on what he’ll be able to produce upon landing at any of the NFL teams willing to pick him. Then, once there, the object is to again generate his own name recognition aside from that of being Barkley’s former teammate and understudy at running back.

“My main goal is really just to make a name for myself,” said Sanders. “Going to the next level, playing against grown men, I know other grown men don’t want to be compared to another guy. But that’s the goal. That was my goal coming into this past season, just making a name for myself.”

Certainly, Sanders did so on a relatively short timeline.

Receiving carries at a relatively sparing rate compared to that of Barkley his first two seasons with the Nittany Lion, notching 25 attempts his freshman year and 31 his sophomore campaign before accumulating 220 as a junior, Sanders could now end up being a beneficiary from what’d previously frustrated him.