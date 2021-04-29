This is the first time Penn State had at least two first round draft picks in nearly 20 years. Penn State had four first-round picks back in 2003, with Jimmy Kennedy, Michael Haynes, Bryant Johnson and Larry Johnson. Oweh is now the 13th Nittany Lion to be drafted in the first-round.

Penn State saw its second player drafted in the first-round of the NFL Draft Thursday night, as defensive end Jayson Oweh was selected 31st overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

A four-star prospect and Under Armour All-American coming out of Blair Academy in New Jersey, Oweh redshirted in 2018, although he still played in all four games, which was allowed for the first time that season. He had three tackles, including two sacks, in his Nittany Lion debut against Kent State.

Although he only started in one game in 2019, Oweh contributed in all 13 games. He had 21 tackles that season with five sacks and two forced fumbles. He followed that up with 38 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, this past season.

Despite the lack of sacks last season, analytical sites like Pro Football Focus graded out Oweh substantially higher in 2020 (85.3 overall defensive grade) than in 2019 (74.6). He was very effective again the run, earning a grade of 89.8, which was third-best in the entire nation. He also only missed three tackles in nine games.

Oweh had a standout performance at Penn State's Pro Day last month. At 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, Oweh was clocked at running a 4.36-second 40-yard dash. He also had a 6.83-second three-cone drill, a 39.5-inch vertical leap and a benched 225 pounds 21 times.