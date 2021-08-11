Wisconsin opener injects urgency into Penn State football's preseason plans

The Nittany Lions exit an offseason of transition on the offensive side of the ball and walk right into the fire, in the form of a road game at Wisconsin to begin the season — undoubtedly one of Penn State's toughest tests of the year, right out of the gate.

"Based on our schedule, it better be early," Franklin said with a small chuckle. "I think everybody's aware of that."

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin chose the direct route when asked for an estimate of how long it might take for the Penn State offense to click under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

As Franklin's response indicates, the schedule dictates that the Nittany Lions up the tempo in their preparation process.

They need only look back one season for a point of reference. Entering a season-opening game against Indiana with a new offensive coordinator —Kirk Ciarrocca — Penn State suffered a heartbreaking 36-35 defeat full of controversy, drama and mistakes.

"Whether you like to admit it or not, when the players see that [Wisconsin] game to start the season, it has an impact," Franklin said. "I think the coaches always try to have a sense of urgency. We try to run a program where the players have a sense of urgency, and it's not really dependent on the opponent, it's about our process.

"But, we need to be shooting on all cylinders come Week One. How quickly can we learn? How quickly can we gain confidence? How quickly can we execute in all three phases? What type of positions can we put our players in at Beaver Stadium or over at the Lasch practice facility to give our guys the best chance to be able to walk into Wisconsin's stadium and feel prepared and confident?"

The advantage that the Nittany Lions and every other team working to install a new scheme benefitted from over the offseason was far more time on the practice field, and some of that is yet to come.

Quarterback Sean Clifford said on Saturday that Penn State is at a much more advanced stage of the install process for the offense than it was at this time last season.

"It's way further along," Clifford said. "We had spring ball, which we didn't have last year with a brand new coach, so it's good to have that extra 15 practices there, a lot of tape that we can watch, a lot of drills that we can run. I think our offense is in a really good spot now, but we're going to keep trending upwards, that's the goal."

Presented with the same question as Franklin as to how long the process might take before his offense begins to see the desired results, Yurcich was unwilling to project.

"If I knew exactly how long it's going to take, I would probably go into the fortune-telling business," he said. "I can't predict."

He did acknowledge that Wisconsin presents a strong challenge for his offense to meet right out of the gate, but expressed confidence in his process.

"However explosive we have to be to win that game, that's what we want to do," he said. "Whatever that entails.

"All we have to do is go to work. Play to our personnel strengths. Figure out who our best players are. Compete. Make sure our best players are getting pushed. Create great depth. Understand our philosophy, our team's philosophy. Just put our best foot forward every day.

"The process takes care of that — When will we explode? When will we have great production? The process takes care of that. We don't have to look to the future to predict that."