DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas program has been good to Ohio State over the years. The Buckeyes have offered several members of the Aquinas program in the 2020 recruiting class, including linebacker Derek Wingo.

The four-star prospect and his Aquinas team bounced back on Friday night with a 38-6 win over Deerfield Beach. Wingo and his teammates had an extra week to think about the team's first loss of the season as they came off a bye week.

"The biggest thing for us was coming back strong," said Wingo after the game. "Two weeks ago we kind of had a let down but we got ourselves together the next couple of weeks. We practiced hard and didn't take the small things for granted and practiced at a high level and a high pace."

On a personal level, this has been a big adjustment season for Wingo who is settling in at linebacker after a move from quarterback.

"It's going pretty good," he said. "I have great people surrounding me, all of these great coaches that have played a lot of football and know how to get guys ready to do what they're supposed to do."

Wingo is already becoming a national recruit with programs around the nation throwing out early offers. He was able to get up to Penn State last weekend and the atmosphere in Happy Valley left a big impression.

"It was great, 110,000 people," he started. "My mom was actually born in Pennsylvania. It's definitely a good school. I love all of the coaches and those coaches get down here a lot in this recruiting area."

The Nittany Lions' opponent that night was of course Ohio State, another program that Wingo has high on his list early on.

"Ohio State is another big one," he said. "I talk to coach (Bill) Davis, coach Keenan Bailey and coach (Tony) Alford. That's another big school that is definitely in the mix."

In terms of the Buckeyes, watching them overcome adversity in a tough environment was his biggest take away from watching them that night.

"110,000 people is crazy to play in front of," he stated. "The whole atmosphere and everything was just surrounded by Penn State. They were able to capitalize on specific plays and make big plays and that ended up getting them the win."

Wingo named Ohio State the front-runner in his recruitment over the summer but has since walked things back a little bit. Schools like Penn State have made a big push and he's going to continue to evaluate all of his options.

"The biggest thing for me was that before recruiting even started, Ohio State was my favorite school," he said. "I was cheering for them and everything like that. Ohio State is definitely still up there but I wanted to kind of take a step back for a second and kind of open up my recruitment to all of my possibilities and take a lot of visits and see what everyone else has to offer."

Another program that has surged for him is Oklahoma.

"Obviously they have kind of a pipeline," he explained. "Nik Bonitto is there, Jaden Davis is going to be there, Jordan Battle is also looking at Oklahoma. Big school obviously, they are showing out this year and are one of the top schools in the nation. It's good having that pipeline and they are also a huge school to look up to."

Wingo is still eyeing a return visit to Ohio State, however, after the multi-day trip he took over the summer.

"I'm working on it," he said. "If not sometime this season, I should definitely get back up there in the spring."