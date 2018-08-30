“It's not that we lose anyone, it's that we reload. It's next man up, and I think between me and Kevin Givens at starting defensive tackles, I think we're going to be nasty. I think we have All-Big Ten potential.”

“We just have dogs. They're going to be surprised,” Windsor explained. “Everyone is doubting us, like ‘Oh, we lost (Curtis) Cothran and (Parker) Cothren.’ The year before that, ‘Oh, we lost Austin Johnson and Anthony Zettel.’

The Nittany Lions, twice removed from returning starters on the defensive line’s interior, will be just fine in new hands.

Rob Windsor met with the media this week via teleconference in advance of Penn State’s first game of the 2018 season.

Windsor’s self-confidence is not without grounding.



Having played in all 13 games alongside Givens last season, the pair was a constant along the Nittany Lions’ defensive line through the 2017 season. This, of course, coming after a redshirt freshman season in which Windsor was named an honorable mention BTN.com selection to its All-Freshman team, an honor Givens earned in full as well.

Combined, Windsor and Givens made 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and a pair of forced fumbles. Without garnering as much action as Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran, in fact, the numbers were all nearly equal to or more than those produced by the starters.

That has not necessarily eased the concerns of head coach James Franklin, the Penn State staff, or other observers of the program.

“At defensive tackle, I think we've still got some questions here. I think we feel a lot better than we did coming into the camp. I think we feel like we have a lot of depth, but who are the guys that are really going to take on the responsibility and say we are the five guys that are going to play a lot in the rotation; there's been clearly separation?” Franklin said at his weekly press conference.

“I don't know if there necessarily is with that right now. We'd like there to be at least two, if not five guys, that we feel like have separated themselves and take control of that. They are showing all really good signs but I think the name of the game for us and what we talk to the players all the time about is consistency, and being able to be in the gap that you're supposed to be consistently; being physical and striking your keys consistently and then making plays when you're in there.”

Windsor intends on doing exactly that, and has complete confidence that the younger players vying to supplement the starters will do the same.

With Fred Hansard, Ellison Jordan and Antonio Shelton all in line for reps, plus a green lit true freshman P.J. Mustipher and redshirt freshman Damion Barber also challenging to become part of the rotation at DT, Windsor said the entire group is primed to upend preconceived notions.

“It's not even about converting people. It's just that I see the talent we have, especially from our starters,” said Windsor. “Between me and Kevin, I've played next to Kevin and we make plays together. We make plays, and I just think we have All-Big Ten talent in the middle because Kevin is an animal. I think I'm an animal. I think we're going to dominate the middle and we'll show you guys.”

For what it’s worth, Windsor seems to have elicited at least some confidence from Franklin.

While having expressed some doubts or concerns just moments earlier, the Nittany Lion head coach concluded his thoughts on a relatively positive note.

“We've still got some questions that we've got to get answered there. But to be honest with you, by this point, we feel good about it,” he said. “But we won't completely know until we get out there under the lights.”