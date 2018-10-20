Those expectations wouldn’t matter as Penn State needed to overcome an Indiana touchdown in the final minutes and a last-ditch onside kick recovered by the Hoosiers.

On a cold, blustery afternoon-turned-evening at Indiana, the Nittany Lions were able to get it. They just weren’t able to do so as easily as many might have expected given the Hoosiers’ recent struggles, losing three of their last four, and Penn State’s No. 18 ranking nationally.

His Nittany Lions, fresh off a couple of late-game letdowns in which both Ohio State and Michigan State emerged with wins at Beaver Stadium, had just wrapped up a sloppy win in front of a reported 41,553 fans at Memorial Stadium. The 33-28 win might not have been pretty, but it put Penn State back in the win column for the first time since a Sept. 21 win at Illinois.

“I think for us to come in and get a win in a tough environment, against a good team,” said McSorley. “And having to finish out a game where the team might be coming back a little bit on us, I think it was good for us to be able to finish the game out like that. I think… it can help give us confidence in the future that we can finish out these types of games.”



Leading 33-21 with just 4:35 to play, Penn State’s offense again raised doubts into the claim.

Having rebounded with 13 unanswered points after falling behind 21-20 in the third quarter, the Nittany Lion defense seemed to have pushed Indiana into submission. First cashing in off Johnathan Thomas’ 95-yard kickoff return, then again once Indiana’s J-Shun Harris flubbed a punt return at his own 32-yard line, Penn State found itself leading comfortably, 33-21.

Forcing Indiana into a three-and-out on its next possession, then into a Nick Scott interception on the next, Penn State needed to move the ball into a first down or two to close out the Hoosiers.

It wouldn’t happen.

Instead attempting three passes, first an incompletion directed from McSorley to K.J. Hamler, another for no gain to Miles Sanders followed quickly by an Indiana timeout, and then another incompletion thrown to tight end Nick Bowers, Penn State ran off just 29 seconds of game clock. Putting the ball back in the hands of the Hoosiers with 4:06 left to play, the Lions’ inability to both produce first downs and run off precious minutes from the clock set up Indiana’s last-gasp effort.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting first downs,” said head coach James Franklin. “A few weeks before, a four-minute offense, we run the ball multiple times, don’t get a first down, take a little bit of time off the clock, so we wanted to be aggressive right there. We’ve gone back and forth with it and what we need to do. It comes down to getting first downs. Obviously, this situation didn’t work either. The time before, we ran the ball, we weren’t able to eat time off the clock, we weren’t able to get first downs. This time we didn’t do a good job of it.”

McSorley, asked about the critical sequence in which the Lions’ offense was unable to produce to put away the game, echoed Franklin’s thoughts while supporting the play calling of Penn State first-year offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

“I understand exactly what (Rahne) was thinking,” said McSorley. “You come in, first down, four minutes left in the game… you want to stay aggressive. You are up by a couple of scores, you don’t just want to sit on it. That has gotten us in some trouble in the past just sitting on it.

“We’ve gotta do a little bit better job of completing some of those routes, and when we get those opportunities, making those count. Especially in those times where incompletions, knowing it stops the clock, we gotta make sure we’re taking the right plays and I’m giving accurate balls. If it’s not there, being able to find the check down and get a completion, move us in a positive direction.”

Unable to do so in that instance Saturday night, McSorley said he’ll go back to the drawing board with the rest of the Penn State coaching staff Sunday to try to make corrections moving forward.

Be it his own consciousness of running the football, or making sure completions keep the clock moving, McSorley said the attitude to maintain aggressiveness was something from which he was fully on board.

“We talked about it this week, and even today over the headset, that (Rahne) was going to stay aggressive no matter what the situation was,” said McSorley. “I think as an offense, we’re behind him, and I think coach Franklin is an advocate for that. Playing smart, but being aggressive at the same time.”

Confident that the mindset will deliver results next time his Nittany Lions are faced with a similar challenge, McSorley concluded that the experience will help produce confidence for the group moving forward.

“I think it was great for us to get back in the win column. Get that confidence back in ourselves. Be able to come on the road, in the Big Ten, (and) every time we come here it’s a tough environment. That was a great win. Indiana played great and we beat a good team,” said McSorley. “So obviously it’s just great for our team to get back in the win column, get that taste of victory again and be able to build on it from here.”